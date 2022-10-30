AUD/JPY eyes a break of volatility contraction near 94.50 ahead of RBA policy

- AUD/JPY looking for a volatility expansion as RBA/BOJ policy divergence will expand further.
- It would be worth watching whether the RBA would return to 50 bps spell or continue 25 bps rate hike.
- The BOJ continued its ultra-loose monetary policy stance last week.
The AUD/JPY pair is displaying an extreme squeeze in volatility around 94.50 in the early Asian session. A sheer contraction in the volatility principle is generally followed by an expansion, which results in wider ticks and heavy volume.
Meanwhile, risk sentiment is upbeat as S&P500 remained solid on Friday, registering a weekly gain of around 4%.
Investors are shifting their focus toward the interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which is due on Tuesday. In October, RBA Governor Philip Lowe slowed down the pace of hiking the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 25 basis points (bps), citing that the achievement of price stability should not dampen economic prospects to a great extent.
However, the recent release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 7.3%, higher than the projections of 7.0%, and the prior release of 6.1% could force the Australian central bank to return to a bigger rate hike spell. A historic surge in inflationary pressures is highly required to be tamed sooner to support households against ever-rising price growth headwinds.
Economists at ANZ Bank cited that “A 50 bps rise in November is possible, but we think the RBA will prefer to hike more frequently than shift back to 50 bps, given the reasoning behind the decision to go 25 bps in October.”
On the Tokyo front, the continuation of the ultra-dovish stance on interest rates by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) didn’t bring a rally in the cross. No matter whether the rate hike by the RBA will be 25 or 50 bps, the Japanese yen could witness a sell-off as a rate hike will lead to more RBA/BOJ policy divergence.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.53
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|94.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.54
|Daily SMA50
|94.66
|Daily SMA100
|94.19
|Daily SMA200
|91.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.93
|Previous Daily Low
|94.22
|Previous Weekly High
|95.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.98
|Previous Monthly High
|98.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.13
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|94.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|94.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles around 0.6400, Aussie Retail Sales, China PMI and RBA vs. Fed divergence eyed
AUD/USD stays defensive around 0.6400 while portraying the market’s anxiety ahead of the bumper data and the key events. The bears remain hopeful during the early Monday’s Asian session amid the anticipated divergence among the monetary policy moves between Fed and RBA.
EUR/USD pares the first monthly gain in five above 0.9900 ahead of the key EU/US data, Fed
EUR/USD begins the key week on a negative note, declining to 0.9940 during the early hours of Monday’s Asian session, as traders rush to the US dollar for risk safety ahead of crucial data/events.
Gold aims for a pullback towards $1,650.00, focus shifts to ISM data
Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed fresh demand after a vertical drop to near $1,640.00. The precious metal is aiming for a pullback move to near the critical resistance of $1,650.00 as long liquidation hogs the limelight.
Ethereum dominance over Bitcoin draws to close, no more flippening?
Ethereum price dominance over Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto industry continued throughout the month of October. Analysts at crypto intelligence platform Santiment believe Ethereum’s dominance is coming to a close as ETH address activity declines.
Markets eye elections, Fed pivot, and end to asset price pullback
As investors weigh conflicting economic data and the prospects for a Fed pivot, precious metals markets are quietly basing out. Thursday’s Gross Domestic Product report showed the economy growing at a better than expected 2.6% annual rate in the third quarter.