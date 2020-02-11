- AUD/JPY benefits from the upbeat Australia housing market data, pays a little heed to the NAB numbers.
- Coronavirus fears remain the cards but a lack of fresh reports, Japan off trigger risk reset.
AUD/JPY rises to the intra-day high of 73.45 after the release of the second-tier Aussie data on early Tuesday. In doing so, the pair extends the previous day’s recovery while rising towards the key SMA confluence.
Australia’s December month Home Loans crossed 0.7% forecast to 3.5% whereas Investment Lending for Homes grew past-2.5% upwardly revised prior to 2.8%. Further, January month for National Australia Bank’s Business Confidence and Business Conditions showed a downbeat picture as both of them lagged below 0 and 4 respective forecasts to -1 and 3.
With the Japanese markets off in observance of National Foundation Day, the pair showed a little reaction to the risk catalysts, mainly coronavirus headlines. The latest data suggests that the Chinese epidemic has already crossed 1,000 mark as far as the dead from the disease are concerned.
Risk-tone remains mostly sluggish with S&P 500 Futures losing 0.05% to 3,355 with a little movement in global bonds.
Moving on, traders will keep eyes on the updates from China as the latest signs of factory reopen and Beijing’s commitments to respect the phase-one deal terms seem to have challenged the risk-off.
Technical Analysis
Monday’s bullish spinning top on the daily chart favors the pair’s further recovery towards 100/200-day SMA confluence near 74.30/35. Though, a downside break of 73.00 will negative the bullish candlestick formation, which in turn could recall the yearly bottom surrounding 72.40.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.38
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|73.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.35
|Daily SMA50
|74.9
|Daily SMA100
|74.36
|Daily SMA200
|74.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.67
|Previous Daily Low
|73.06
|Previous Weekly High
|74.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.5
|Previous Monthly High
|76.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
