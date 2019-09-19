AUD/JPY extends losses as Australian economy sheds full-time jobs

- AUD/JPY drops 17 pips as Australian full-time jobs dropped in August.
- The headline figure bettered estimates and the jobless rate remained unchanged.
- The drop in full-time jobs may put pressure on the RBA to ease in October.
The already weak AUD/JPY is extending losses, courtesy of dismal labor data released at 01:30 GMT.
The Australian economy added 34.7K jobs in August, beating the estimated figure of 10K by a big margin. However, the job additions were primarily due to a rise in part-time jobs.
The full-time jobs fell by 15.5K in August, having risen by 34.5k in July. Meanwhile, the jobless rate stood unchanged at 5.3%, as expected and the participation rate ticked higher to 66.2% from 66.1%.
The decline in the full-time jobs took the shine off the above-forecast headline figure and is likely hurting the Aussie Dollar.
After all, with full-time jobs falling, the Australian consumer is likely to save more, leading to a deeper drop in consumption and demand-pull inflation in the near future.
The data validates the RBA's dovish stance and may boost the odds of a rate cut in October, keeping the AUD under pressure during the day ahead.
At press time, the AUD/JPY pair is trading at session lows near 73.50 - down 17 pips from the pre-data level of73.67. The pair hit highs above 74.00 earlier today.
As of now, Westpac expects the central bank to cut rates next month, while most other investment banks foresee a rate cut in November and February. The central bank delivered back-to-back rate cuts in June and July.
Technical levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.50
|Today Daily Change
|-0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|74.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.75
|Daily SMA50
|73.36
|Daily SMA100
|74.53
|Daily SMA200
|76.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.27
|Previous Daily Low
|73.85
|Previous Weekly High
|74.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.03
|Previous Monthly High
|74.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats on the hawkish Fed cut
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10 after the Fed cut rates but signaled no further rate reductions. The bank acknowledged the strong labor market and robust consumption. However, it is worried about investment.
GBP/USD: Rising wedge at the top inflates downside risk
GBP/USD portrays a short-term rising wedge bearish formation while trading near 1.2475 during the Asian session on Thursday. One-week-old rising wedge surrounding monthly tops questions buyers.
USD/JPY reverses towards 108.00 ahead of BOJ
USD/JPY is seen correcting the hawkish Fed-led surge, as the bears target the 108 handle, tracking the renewed weakness in S&P 500 future, despite rallying Asian stocks and Treasury yields. Focus shifts to BOJ.
Gold: Indecisive market, focus on today's close
Gold is currently trading at $1,480 per Oz, representing 0.21% drop on the day. On Wednesday, the yellow metal witnessed two-way business before ending the day with moderate losses at $1,494.
Dollar remains king after the Fed despite diminshing powers
The Fed has met expectations by cutting rates. However, its intention to keep them unchanged has pushed the dollar higher – and more may be in store. Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam discuss the developments.