  • AUD/JPY hits session high above 73.40 on China data. 
  • Manufacturing PMI matched estimates, while the Non-Manufacturing PMI came in higher than expected at 54.1.

The bid tone around the Aussie dollar strengthened on upbeat Chinese PMI numbers, pushing the AUD/JPY pair to a session high of 73.44. 

The NBS Manufacturing PMI (Jan) came in at 50 as expected. Meanwhile, the Non-Manufacturing PMI printed at 54.1, bettering the estimate of 53.5.The manufacturing activity did not contact (below-50 PMI) despite the coronavirus outbreak. 

The data has been well received by markets, as evidenced by the uptick in the Aussie dollar pairs. Having turned higher from 73.00 to 73.30 in early Asia, the AUD/JPY pair extended gains by 13 pips following the release of China’s PMI numbers. 

The pair may rise further if the equity markets continue to regain poise. The US stocks eked out gains on Thursday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising by 0.43%. The futures on the S&P 500 are currently reporting a 0.20% gain. 

Fears that Coronavirus may turn into a pandemic ebbed afterWHO Director General Tedors Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the coronavirus a global health emergency, but backed China’s efforts to contain the outbreak.

Technical levels

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 73.35
Today Daily Change 0.10
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 73.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.99
Daily SMA50 74.99
Daily SMA100 74.38
Daily SMA200 74.54
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.66
Previous Daily Low 72.8
Previous Weekly High 75.9
Previous Weekly Low 74.43
Previous Monthly High 77.45
Previous Monthly Low 73.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.13
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 72.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.36
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.93
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.64
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.08
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.5

 

 

AUD/USD recovers from multi-month low to 0.6725 after China PMI

AUD/USD rises to the intra-day high of 0.6725 during the Asian session on Friday. The data recently reacted to the key activity numbers from its largest customer China. That said, fears of coronavirus outbreak dragged the quote to four-month low during the previous day.

USD/JPY back on the bids above 109.00 amid risk-on

Amid a risk-on market profile across Asia, USD/JPY has jumped back on the bid above the 109 handle, having spiked to daily highs of 109.14 in the last minutes. The 2.5% jump in the US 10-year Treasury yields underpins the spot. 

Coronavirus Infection and Death Rates Surpass SARS, WHO Declares Emergency

As the rate of acceleration of infections passed SARS and the Swine Flu, the WHO finally decided to declare an emergency. Today the W.H.O. Declares Global Emergency, something any rational person knew at least a week ago.

WTI: All eyes on $51.70/65 support confluence

WTI trades near $52.90 during Friday’s Asian session. The energy benchmark recently declined to the lowest since October 09 but failed to break the key support confluence as oversold RSI may have triggered the pullback.

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

