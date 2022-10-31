- AUD/JPY has refreshed its day’s high at 95.24 ahead of RBA’s monetary policy.
- It would be worth watching whether RBA will remain stick to 25 bps or return to a 50 bps structure.
- The Caixin Manufacturing PMI is seen higher despite a sheer drop in official manufacturing PMI.
The AUD/JPY pair has delivered an upside break of the immediate hurdle of 95.16 in the early Asian session. The asset is aiming higher ahead of the interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
The release of a significantly higher inflation rate for the second quarter in the Australian region has brought ambiguity in minds of investors regarding the extent of the rate hike by the RBA on Tuesday. In October monetary policy meeting, RBA Governor Philip Lowe slowed down the pace of hikes in the Official Cash Rate (OCR), citing that the economic prospects cannot be entirely sacrificed in achieving price stability.
The RBA announced a rate hike by 25 basis points (bps), terminating the 50 bps rate hike spell. Now, the inflation rate has delivered a historic surge after advancing to 7.3% vs. the expectation of 7.0%. This has accelerated chances that the RBA could return to a 50 bps rate hike structure to combat mounting price pressures.
Economists at ANZ Bank cited that “A 50 bps rise in November is possible, but we think the RBA will prefer to hike more frequently than shift back to 50 bps, given the reasoning behind the decision to go 25 bps in October.”
Apart from that, investors will also focus on the Caixin Manufacturing PMI data, being Australia a leading trading partner of China. The economic data is seen higher at 49.0 vs. the prior release of 48.1 despite a sheer drop in official manufacturing PMI data.
On the Tokyo front, investors are awaiting the release of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) monetary policy minutes on Wednesday. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda kept interest rates unchanged citing external demand shocks and the priority of achieving pre-pandemic growth levels.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|95.22
|Today Daily Change
|0.62
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66
|Today daily open
|94.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.54
|Daily SMA50
|94.66
|Daily SMA100
|94.19
|Daily SMA200
|91.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.93
|Previous Daily Low
|94.22
|Previous Weekly High
|95.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.98
|Previous Monthly High
|98.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.13
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|94.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|94.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.66
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sub-0.6400 ahead of RBA’s announcement
The AUD/USD pair trades a handful of pips below the 0.6400 level, weighed by tepid data and the poor performance of equities. The Reserve Bank of Australia will decide on the cash rate hike early on Tuesday.
EUR/USD bears take a breather below 0.9900 with eyes on US ISM PMI, Fed
EUR/USD began the week on the negative side, holding lower ground near one-week bottom of late. Fears of Eurozone recession intensified after record high inflation data, unimpressive GDP figures. Hawkish hopes from ECB fail to defend pair buyers as USD benefits from rush to risk safety.
Gold aims to test a two-week low below $1,620 amid anxiety ahead of Fed policy
Gold price has witnessed a pullback move after dropping to near $1,632 in the early Tokyo session. The confidence seems to be lacking in the pullback move as the overall structure has become weak after the gold price surrendered the critical support of $1,638.00.
Cardano price reclaims critical support level after sinking to 22-month lows
Cardano price has been terrifying investors and traders worldwide after dipping significantly recently. Although it gained back all that it lost in the following couple of days through the broader market bullish cues and the increase in investors' activity.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Lowe and co have a tough decision to make Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce its monetary policy decision on November 1, with board members stuck between a rock and a hard place. The Reserve Bank of Australia will likely hike the cash rate by 25 bps.