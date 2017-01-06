AUD/JPY drops to two-week low of 82.00

AUD/JPY drops to two-week low of 82.00By Omkar Godbole
The AUD is being offered across the board after China Caixin manufacturing PMI hit 11-month low of 49.6 in May. AUD/JPY hit a two-week low of 82.00 after having hit a session high of 82.73 following the Aussie retail sales release.
The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.6 in May, lower than a 50.1 forecast. A drop below 50.00 represents contraction in the activity.
The Aussie 10-year bond yield now trades 1.1 basis points (bps) lower on the day at 2.38%. The yield clocked a high of 2.424% following a strong Aussie retail sales release.
Yen could remain well bid on weak China data
The risk assets could take a hit across the globe in response to weak China data. Consequently, the Japanese Yen could find takers in Europe and US session, thus AUD/JPY stands to lose ground during the day ahead.
AUD/JPY Technical Levels
The cross was last seen trading around 82.05 levels. A break below 81.82 (Apr 12 low) would open up downside towards 81.49 (Apr 19 low) and 81.00 (zero levels). On the higher side, breach of resistance at 82.54 (5-DMA) could yield a revisit to 82.90 (200-DMA) and 83.37 (50-DMA).
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bearish
|Oversold
|High
|1H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
|4H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|High
|1D
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Low
|1W
|Bearish
|Neutral
|High