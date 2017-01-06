AUD/JPY drops to two-week low of 82.00

The AUD is being offered across the board after China Caixin manufacturing PMI hit 11-month low of 49.6 in May. AUD/JPY hit a two-week low of 82.00 after having hit a session high of 82.73 following the Aussie retail sales release.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.6 in May, lower than a 50.1 forecast. A drop below 50.00 represents contraction in the activity.

The Aussie 10-year bond yield now trades 1.1 basis points (bps) lower on the day at 2.38%. The yield clocked a high of 2.424% following a strong Aussie retail sales release.

Yen could remain well bid on weak China data

The risk assets could take a hit across the globe in response to weak China data. Consequently, the Japanese Yen could find takers in Europe and US session, thus AUD/JPY stands to lose ground during the day ahead.

AUD/JPY Technical Levels

The cross was last seen trading around 82.05 levels. A break below 81.82 (Apr 12 low) would open up downside towards 81.49 (Apr 19 low) and 81.00 (zero levels). On the higher side, breach of resistance at 82.54 (5-DMA) could yield a revisit to 82.90 (200-DMA) and 83.37 (50-DMA).