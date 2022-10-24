AUD/JPY drops to near 94.00 on flat Chinese imports data, BOJ policy remains a key

- AUD/JPY has declined after failing to recapture an intraday high at 95.43 amid flat Chinese imports data.
- The RBA may return to a 50 bps rate hike pace amid higher consensus for Aussie CPI.
- A continuation of an ultra-dovish monetary policy by the BOJ looks likely.
The AUD/JPY pair dropped again after an attempt to recapture an intraday high at 95.43. The risk barometer has sensed selling pressure despite the release of downbeat China’s economic data. Meanwhile, overall risk impulse is solid as S&P500 futures are holding their morning gains, followed by an upbeat Friday.
China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for annual and quarterly segments have soared to 3.9%, higher than their projections. The overall Trade Balance has accelerated to $84.74B vs. the expectations of $81.0B and the prior release of $79.39B. China’s export data has remained upbeat while their imports have remained flat at 0.3%, much lower than the estimates of 1%.
As Australia is a leading trading partner of China, lower-than-projected Chinese import data has impacted the aussie bulls.
This week, aussie investors will focus on Wednesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. On an annual basis, the headline CPI figure will accelerate to 6.9% vs. the former release of 6.1%. While a decline to near 1.5% is expected from the prior settlement of the inflation rate at 1.8% on a quarterly basis. This may force the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to return to the 50 basis points (bps) rate hike structure.
Meanwhile, yen investors are awaiting more development on the Bank of Japan (BOJ) intervention in the currency markets to safeguard the Japanese yen against one-sided speculative moves. Japanese officials have denied commenting on whether they have intervened in currency markets or not. However, analysts at National Australia Bank (NAB) in Sydney have cited that “It’s blindingly obvious that the BOJ is intervening,”
Going forward, the Bank of Japan (BOJ)’s monetary policy will remain the key. Considering the risk of external demand shocks cited by BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda last week, the central will stick to its ultra-loose monetary policy.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|94.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.26
|Daily SMA50
|94.6
|Daily SMA100
|94.24
|Daily SMA200
|91.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|95.75
|Previous Daily Low
|92.98
|Previous Weekly High
|95.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.13
|Previous Monthly High
|98.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.13
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|94.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|95.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY recovers majority of losses as risk appetite improves further, BOJ policy buzz
USD/JPY has rebounded firmly to near 149.00 amid sheer volatility in the DXY. Firmer market sentiment has brought a recovery in the asset. The BOJ is expected to continue its ultra-dovish monetary policy ahead.
AUD/USD probes bears around 0.6350 on upbeat China GDP, US PMIs eyed
AUD/USD picks up bids to pare intraday losses around 0.6365 after China reported upbeat GDP data for the third quarter (Q3) during early Monday. However, sour sentiment, volatile markets and pessimism surrounding Australia seem to challenge the Aussie pair buyers.
EUR/USD drops towards 0.9800 as market’s anxiety propels DXY, focus on ECB, US GDP
EUR/USD holds lower grounds near 0.9840 while keeping the week-start pullback from a fortnight top during early Monday. The major currency pair prints the first daily loss in three while paring the previous weekly gains amid mixed sentiment and volatile markets.
Gold pullback eyes $1,630 support on firmer USD, Fed bets
Gold price remains pressured around intraday low of $1,652, keeping the week-start pullback from a fortnight top, during early Monday morning in Europe. The yellow metal justifies the firmer US dollar, as well as the market’s cautious mood.
Bitcoin needs one more confirmation for a push to $22,000
itcoin price produced a bullish candlestick over the weekend, allowing it to face off with a crucial hurdle. A breakout above this blockade could trigger a quick run-up to important levels, indicating the start of a bullish week.