AUD/JPY drops to intra-day low after dovish RBA minutes

- AUD/JPY extends the latest declines after RBA minutes keep the risk of further rate cuts on cards.
- Doubts over the US-China trade relations weigh on the market’s risk tone.
- Trade/political headlines in the spotlight for now.
AUD/JPY stands on a slippery ground while trading around 75.30 Tuesday’s Asian session. That said, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) minutes of the latest monetary policy meeting kept the risk of further rate cuts on the cards.
The RBA minutes added weakness into the Australian dollar (AUD) as it said that the RBA had the ability to add further stimulus if required, ready to ease again if needed.
Read more: RBA Minutes: Ready to ease again, economy has reached a gentel turning point
Risk tone recently got heavier on the South China Morning Post (SCMP) news that Chinese businesses and former diplomats doubt optimism surrounding the US-China trade relation despite phase-one. Also supporting the risk-off could be the threat of hard Brexit after the United Kingdom’s (UK) Prime Minister (PM) stays ready to put forward the bill to rule out any transition delay beyond 2020.
With this, the US 10-year treasury yields fail to extend the previous run-up, while taking rounds to 1.87%, whereas S&P 500 Futures also declines to 3,193 (-0.14%) by the time of writing.
The pair benefited from the improvement in the market’s risk sentiment on Monday. Global traders welcomed the news of a phase-one deal between the United States (US) and China. Further, news that the US will be able to doubt its export to China after the deal, as said by the US President Donald Trump’s Adviser Larry Kudlow, also increased the risk-on.
While no major data is up for publishing from either Australia or Japan, markets will keep eyes on trade/political news to determine near-term trade direction. Even so, traders may adopt cautious behavior ahead of Thursday that offers monetary policy meeting by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) and Australia’s employment data.
Technical Analysis
A daily closing beyond November high near 75.70 holds the key to pair’s fresh run-up towards 76.00 and July month top close to 76.30. On the contrary, 74.90/85, including 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and December 03 high, could keep immediate declines limited.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.32
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17%
|Today daily open
|75.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.33
|Daily SMA50
|74.25
|Daily SMA100
|73.41
|Daily SMA200
|75.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.63
|Previous Daily Low
|75.12
|Previous Weekly High
|75.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.82
|Previous Monthly High
|75.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps losses after RBA minutes
AUD/USD continues to trade in the red after the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) December meeting minutes showed the board agreed to reassess economic conditions at the February meeting.
USD/JPY looks for direction around 109.60 amid doubts over US-China trade/Brexit
USD/JPY trades around 109.60 at Tuesday’s Tokyo opening. That said, the pair recently struggles to extend the previous recovery as markets doubt the latest optimism surrounding the phase-one, Brexit concerns.
UK Employment Preview: Watch for jobs’ creation ahead of BOE
The UK will offer an update on the employment sector´s situation this Tuesday at 9:30 GMT. The market is expecting that the number of people unemployed in the UK in November results at 20.2K, below the previous 33K.
XAU/USD bulls challenge the $1480/oz resistance
The theme of December remains a sideways consolidation. XAU/USD is challenging the 1480 resistance near the 50 SMA. However, the metal is trapped in a range between the 1455 and 1485 levels while remaining under the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (DMAs).
GBP/USD drops to sub-1.3300 area amid Brexit concerns
GBP/USD nosedives more than 60 pips to 1.3265, currently around 1.3280, amid initial trading hours of Tuesday’s Asian session. The pair might have come under pressure amid fresh fears of hard Brexit.