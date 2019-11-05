AUD/JPY drops to 74.85 despite RBA’s “no rate change” decision

- AUD/JPY weakens after RBA cited downside risks to the global economy.
- Trade positive headlines have been beefing up the market’s risk-tone off-late.
With the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) citing downside risk to the global economy, AUD/JPY declines to 74.85 by the press time of early Tuesday.
The Aussie central bank left the current monetary policy unchanged while citing risks to the macroeconomy and a gentle turning point at the domestic front.
Read More: RBA: Will ease policy if needed to support sustainable growth
Risk tone holds on to recovery amid positive headlines concerning the US-China trade deal. Following the US President Donald Trump’s “We’re so close” statement, China’s President Xi Jinping showed the need to bring down trade barriers during a press conference at the annual general party meeting, as per Reuters.
The Financial Times (FT) story suggesting the United States (US) administration mulling to scale back some of the tariffs on China and comments from French President Emmanuel Macron also speak of positive trade sentiment.
With this, the US 10-year treasury yields take rounds to 1.80% while Asian equities also trade positively on the return of Japanese traders from holidays.
Also contributing to the pair’s upside is the comments from the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda that confirms stability in the central bank’s future monetary policy actions despite the recent reduction in the Japanese Government Bond (JGB) purchases.
Given the initial reaction to RBA’s monetary policy decision, investors will now concentrate on Friday’s Statement of Monetary Policy (SOMP) for fresh direction concerning the central bank’s near-term growth/inflation forecasts. However, trade/Brexit headlines will keep driving prices in the meantime.
Technical Analysis
A two-week-old rising channel between 74.50 and 75.50 keeps prices positive despite intermediate pullbacks. In a case of either side breaks, 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) around 73.30 and July month high near 76.30 could please the traders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Monthly trendline probes pullback from 1.1180
Following pair’s pullback from Oct month high, EUR/USD declines to an upward sloping trend line since early previous month while trading near 1.1123 during the initial Tue. Bullish MACD doubts pair’s further declines.
GBP/USD: 100-bar SMA, near-term ascending trendline question sellers
Although month’s downpour portrayed noticeable weakness of the GBP/USD pair, prices stay above near-term key supports while flashing 1.2885 as the quote during the initial Asian trading session on Tuesday.
USD/JPY: Bulls regain poise amid trade hopes, eyes on 109.00
The bulls regain poise, triggering a fresh leg higher in the USD/JPY pair, as it heads back towards the 109 handle amid renewed US-China trade optimism. The FT reported that the US is considering dropping some existing tariffs on Chinese goods.
Gold: Range play intact amid trade optimism
Gold is currently trading at $1,506 per Oz, representing a 0.17% gain on the day, having faced rejection at highs near $1,515 on Monday. Prices remain trapped in $1,520-$1,475 range for the fifth straight week.
US Service Sector October PMI Preview: That turned corner must be around here somewhere
Services PMI is estimated to rise to 53.4 in October from 52.6 in September. The business activity index is expected to slip to 55.0 from 55.2. Employment was 50.4 in and 53.1 in Aug. New orders were 53.7 in Sept and 60.3 in Aug.