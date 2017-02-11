AUD/JPY drops 30 pips on weak Aussie data, yield differential hits 4-month low

AUD/JPY drops 30 pips on weak Aussie data, yield differential hits 4-month lowBy Omkar Godbole
- AUD dropped on evidence of anemic consumption as represented by dismal retail sales print.
- 10Y AU-Japan yield spread or differential fell to 4-month low in AUD-negative manner
The offered tone around the AUD gathered pace, pushing the AUD/JPY pair lower to 1-hour 200-MA level of 87.58 after the ABS data showed the retail sales growth stalled in September.
As of writing, the cross currency pair is trading 87.64 levels. September retail sales printed at 0.0% m/m, missing the estimated rebound to 0.4% from the previous month's -0.5% reading. Traders are likely to pare back RBA tightening expectations on account of the weak consumption data.
Ahead in the day, the AUD/JPY cross is likely to remain on the back foot as the 10-year Aussie-Japan bond yield differential hit to 4-month low of 253 basis points.
AUD/JPY Technical Levels
The 1-hour chart shows a bullish 50-MA and 200-MA crossover, although the 200-MA is still sloping downwards. Thus, a break below 87.58 (1-hour 200-MA) could yield a sell-off to 87.34 (1-hour 50-MA) and 87.00 (zero levels). On the other hand, a move above 87.75 (Nov. 2 low on 1-hour chart) would expose 88.10 (Nov. 2 high) and 88.31 (Aug. 2 high).
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bearish
|Oversold
|High
|1H
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
|4H
|Bullish
|Overbought
|Expanding
|1D
|Bearish
|Neutral
|High
|1W
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Low
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.