AUD/JPY: Downbeat Aussie data question buyers, eyes on the economic calendar

- AUD/JPY struggles to hold on to the gap-up opening.
- The latest data from Australia dim the optimism offered through China’s official PMIs.
- Few more of the second-tier Aussie economics are in line ahead of China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI.
AUD/JPY seesaws around 74.15 during initial Asian trading hours on Monday. The quote charted a gap-up opening, mainly because of China’s upbeat numbers, but fails to extend the run-up after the recently downbeat statistics from Australia.
Australia’s AiG Performance of Mfg Index for November came in below 51.6 while Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI, also for November, matches 49.9 forecast and prior.
China’s Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) for November offered a good start to the week, especially to commodity-linked currencies. The headline Manufacturing PMI jumped back to expansionary region, beyond 50.00 mark, to 50.2 while Non-Manufacturing PMI crossed the 52.8 prior with 54.4 level. It’s worth mentioning that the Manufacturing PMI rose to the highest since April.
Moving on, a slew of second-tier Aussie data ranging from TD Securities Inflation to Building Permits are up for publishing ahead of China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI for November. Forecasts suggest further softening of Australia data while China’s private gauge of manufacturing activity might not follow the official reading’s footsteps and offer additional weakness if matching 51.4 forecasts versus 51.7 prior. On the other hand, Japan’s Jibun bank Manufacturing PMI for November, expected to remain unchanged at 48.6, will also be watched.
Further, recent tension between the United States (US) and China has failed to provide any clear direction to markets as China is yet to announce actual retaliation while keeping phase-one talks on. The reason might be nearness to the deadline, December 15, to the previously announced tariff expansion from the US. With this, markets risk tone stays mostly sluggish.
Although news concerning the US-China tussle and today’s data-packed economic calendar could keep traders on the edge, major attention will be on Tuesday’s Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting. Additionally, month-start economics from the US can entertain markets during the Federal Reserve’s blackout period.
Technical Analysis
21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) around 74.30 acts as an immediate upside barrier while an ascending trend line since November 21, at 74.00, could keep near-term moves limited.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.15
|Today Daily Change
|11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|74.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.32
|Daily SMA50
|73.79
|Daily SMA100
|73.52
|Daily SMA200
|75.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.28
|Previous Daily Low
|73.92
|Previous Weekly High
|74.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.7
|Previous Monthly High
|75.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD: Risk on to kick-start the week
The EUR/USD pair fell last Friday to 1.0980, its lowest for November, as the greenback was generally stronger in thinned holiday trading. The dollar’s rally stalled ahead of London’s close, with profit-taking amid month-end flows helping EUR/USD recover the 1.10 threshold.
GBP/USD: On the back foot below two-week-old falling trendline
Following its multiple pullbacks from the two-week-old falling resistance line, GBP/USD declines to 1.2910 by the press time of early Asian session on Monday. Bullish MACD keeps buyers hopeful.
USD/JPY looks for firm direction around 109.50, focus on political headlines
USD/JPY fails to extend the week-start gap-up as traders await more clues to extend the previous month’s run-up. The pair takes the rounds to 109.55 by the press time of early Monday morning in Asia.
US Manufacturing PMI: October’s promise looking for confirmation
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to rise to 49.4 in November from 48.3 in October and 47.8 in September. The prices paid index is predicted to rise to 49.9 from 45.5.