AUD/JPY down in the dumps, risk-off kicks in as Powell gives up the ghost

- AUD/JPY losing significant milage on the day post a bearish Fed.
- Markets rattled by the Fed's bearishness and risk-FX responds in kind.
At the time of writing, AUD/JPY is trading at 73.25 within a 73.23 and 75.00 range losing over 25 on the day on a risk-off market.
Volatility has spiked following the Federal Reserve with the VIX printing higher and breaking out of a bearish/sideways trend for the month so far.
The stock market has wobbled from its glorious heights and weak hands are abandoning ship, expecting its northerly trajectory to be seriously jeopardised under so much uncertainty.
Powell's bearish reflection on the current situation and pessimistic outlook where he described a bleak future for the US economic landscape where many millions of jobs may never come back has taken its toll on a fragile market, forcing out the weaker hands.
In Asia, following a post-Powell presser slump, S&P 500 futures pointed to a down day for the open today: S&P 500: Futures heading to test a critical daily candle, if it breaks, a 61.8% retracement will be earmarked, and much more
Here is the current picture on Wall Street at the time of writing, weighing on correlated risk-FX, including the Aussie predominately while benefitting the safe havens, such as the yen and US dollar:
- DOW 25403.74 -5.88%.
- SPX 3025.42 -5.16%.
- NDX 9666.09 -4.24%.
- RTY 1368.94 -6.71%.
- VIX 38.07 +38.08%.
AUD/USD to be two-way traffic from here
A number of factors have gone into the Aussie's incredible rally, namely iron ore above $100 (watch that now as it nears support as the rally stalls) and subsequent current account surpluses as one factor.
There is no doubt that the Reserve Bank of Australia has been the least dovish of the G10 central banks.
When coupled with a near enough clean bill of health with respect to COVID-19, we can sympathise with the strength of the currency which rallied to the highest levels since July 2019 vs the greenback.
On the other hand, however, there has been a very disjointed ecosystem in financial markets with ad-hoc flows and little investment capital present which could help to explain how the rally, while initially justified, managed to continue for so long uninterrupted by supply.
As analysts at Westpac explained, AUD/USD enjoyed an 8-day winning streak through Monday and a not coincidental push higher in key equity indexes.
The subsequent pullback though suggests to the analysts that price action will at least become more two-way, with interest to sell above 0.70 likely to be ongoing.
A meltdown in global stocks would, of course, hit the Aussie, but with G10 central banks overall very much inbalance sheet expansion mode while the RBA just holds the line, AUD probably has enough fuel for further trade above 0.70 in the week ahead.
AUD/JPY levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.13
|Today Daily Change
|-1.84
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.45
|Today daily open
|74.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.44
|Daily SMA50
|70.02
|Daily SMA100
|70.21
|Daily SMA200
|72.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.62
|Previous Daily Low
|74.72
|Previous Weekly High
|76.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.61
|Previous Monthly High
|71.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|67.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses the 1.1300 level amid run to safety
The EUR/USD is settling below the 1.1300 level as the greenback strengthened on panic selling in US markets. fed’s echoes still taking their toll on financial markets.
AUD/USD approaching 0.6800 as risk aversion hits hard
The Australian dollar lost over 200 pips from its post-Fed peak against the greenback, as Wall Street collapsed, with the DJIA losing roughly 7%, its worst day in over three months.
Last call for the Altcoin’s season
The market points to slight falls in the price of the Top 3 cryptos. The end of the week is approaching and the crypto market is even more extreme than it has been for days. The dominance charts show a window of opportunity for Ethereum to break the downward trend of its market quota level.
XAU/USD rally stalls below $1,740/45 resistance area
The XAU/USD is on track to end its three-day rally from $1,670 lows last week after failing to break resistance at $1,740/45 area.
Oil prices plunge 6% to test upward trending support
Oil prices are going through a sharp decline on Thursday, with the US benchmark WTI dropping nearly 6% throughout the day. WTI has lost almost $4 in one day, plunging from $39.80 highs on Wednesday, to test the trendline support of the last four weeks’ rally, at $36.