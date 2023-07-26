AUD/JPY dives to sub-95.00 levels on softer Australian CPI, recovers a few pips thereafter

That said, the latest optimism led by expectations for more stimulus measures from China lends some support to the China-proxy Aussie. Meanwhile, growing acceptance that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will stick to its dovish stance, along with the underlying bullish sentiment around the equity markets, undermines the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY). This, in turn, should help limit any meaningful downside for the AUD/JPY cross. Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the highly-anticipated two-day BoJ monetary policy meeting starting on Thursday. This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for further losses.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the headline CPI rose 0.8% in the second quarter, missing estimates for a reading of 1% and well below the 1.4% previous. Over the past twelve months to June, the rise in consumer prices slowed to 5.4% from 5.6% in May. Furthermore, the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Trimmed Mean CPI slowed to 1% during the April-June period and the yearly rate decelerated from 6.6% to 5.9%, falling short of market expectations. The data pushes back against bets for another RBA rate hike in August and weighs heavily on the Australian Dollar (AUD), which, in turn, is seen as a key factor dragging the AUD/JPY cross sharply lower.

The AUD/JPY cross comes under intense selling pressure during the Asian session on Wednesday and moves further away from a nearly three-week high, around the 95.85 region touched the previous day. The downward trajectory picks up pace following the release of softer-than-expected Australian consumer inflation figures and drags spot prices below the 95.00 psychological mark, or a fresh daily low in the last hour.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.