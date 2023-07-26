AUD/JPY dives to sub-95.00 levels on softer Australian CPI, recovers a few pips thereafter

- AUD/USD meets with heavy supply in reaction to softer Australian consumer inflation figures.
- The data pushes back against market bets for another RBA rate hike and weighs on the Aussie.
- The risk-on envirornment undermines the JPY and helps limit losses ahead of the BoJ meeting.
The AUD/JPY cross comes under intense selling pressure during the Asian session on Wednesday and moves further away from a nearly three-week high, around the 95.85 region touched the previous day. The downward trajectory picks up pace following the release of softer-than-expected Australian consumer inflation figures and drags spot prices below the 95.00 psychological mark, or a fresh daily low in the last hour.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the headline CPI rose 0.8% in the second quarter, missing estimates for a reading of 1% and well below the 1.4% previous. Over the past twelve months to June, the rise in consumer prices slowed to 5.4% from 5.6% in May. Furthermore, the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Trimmed Mean CPI slowed to 1% during the April-June period and the yearly rate decelerated from 6.6% to 5.9%, falling short of market expectations. The data pushes back against bets for another RBA rate hike in August and weighs heavily on the Australian Dollar (AUD), which, in turn, is seen as a key factor dragging the AUD/JPY cross sharply lower.
That said, the latest optimism led by expectations for more stimulus measures from China lends some support to the China-proxy Aussie. Meanwhile, growing acceptance that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will stick to its dovish stance, along with the underlying bullish sentiment around the equity markets, undermines the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY). This, in turn, should help limit any meaningful downside for the AUD/JPY cross. Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the highly-anticipated two-day BoJ monetary policy meeting starting on Thursday. This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for further losses.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|95.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|95.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|95.24
|Daily SMA50
|94.28
|Daily SMA100
|91.83
|Daily SMA200
|91.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|95.86
|Previous Daily Low
|95.18
|Previous Weekly High
|95.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.78
|Previous Monthly High
|97.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|95.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|95.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|95.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|94.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|94.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|95.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.66
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD plunges toward 0.6700 on soft Australian inflation data
AUD/USD is trading under intense selling pressure toward 0.6700, losing nearly 40 pips after the Australian CPI inflation came in softer-than-expected across the time horizon. Cooling Australian inflation flags RBA pause expectations. weighing heavily on the Australian Dollar. Fed next in focus.
EUR/USD holds lower ground near mid-1.1000s on Fed day
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1050 in Asia early Wednesday, reversing the rebound from a two-week low set late Tuesday. The US Dollar clings to recovery gains awaiting the all-important Fed policy meeting announcements.
Gold keeps bounce off $1,950 support confluence with eyes on Fed
Gold steadies around $1,965 as bulls and bears jostle during the early hours of the key data comprising the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements. Also challenging the XAU/USD price could be the latest headlines testing the previous optimism about China.
X-inspired coins pump and dump as Elon Musk revamps Twitter
X is the current euphoria in the crypto landscape after Twitter CEO Elon Musk's recent move to rebrand the giant social media platform to X. Following the announcement, multiple coins have emerged, pedaling the X ticker with hopes of rallying on the hype.
Can the Fed influence a softer Dollar?
The macroeconomics situation of the US has improved more than anticipated and is likely to improve further. The US economy grew at an annualised rate of 2.0% in the first quarter of 2023 led by consumer spending. This is expected to reduce upward support on the dollar’s value.