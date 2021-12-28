AUD/JPY dips back under 83.00 as risk assets see modest technical correction, but recent bullish trend likely intact

- AUD/USD has dipped under 83.00 as risk assets more broadly see technical corrections and after running into resistance at 83.50.
- But the pair may well find decent dip-buying interest above its 50 and 200DMAs, which would bode well for the bulls.
AUD/JPY has pulled back from earlier session highs close to the 83.50 level to back under the 83.00 mark again in recent trade as traders take profit on recent risk asset bets. Stocks and crude oil have also pulled back from earlier session highs as markets undergo a modest technical correction following recent risk-on driven moves.
While AUD/JPY now trades about 0.2% lower on the session, the pair continues to trade with on the week gains of nearly 0.5% and is still well over 3.0% up versus last Monday’s sub-80.50 lows. Recall that risk-assets like the Aussie have surged and safe-haven assets like the yen have suffered in recent days as Omicron fears have subsided. AUD has also had the added boost of strength in base metals and optimism that Chinese authorities will step in with more support for economic growth in 2022.
For now, AUD/JPY appears to be finding some support just above its 50-day moving average in the 82.80s. Should that level go, there is plenty more nearby support to the downside in the form of the 200DMA in the 82.60s and an important balance area (that has recently functioned as resistance then support) around 82.50. An uptrend has been capping the price action for AUD/JPY over the past few weeks and technical selling as the pair failed to break above this trendline earlier in the session likely has something to do with the recent pullback from highs.
But that doesn’t mean that AUD/JPY’s recent bullish run is over. If the pair can find good dip-buying interest and remain supported to the north of its 50 and 200DMAs, that bodes well that a move back towards 83.50 is on the cards. But technicians should be aware that for the rest of the week, FX markets may struggle to trade with much conviction given that many market participants in Australia, Europe and the US will be away for Christmas/New Year’s celebrations.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Corrective pullback remains elusive below 1.1330
EUR/USD remains lackluster around 1.1312 during early Wednesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the major currency pair keeps the previous day’s downside break of a one-week-old support line amid sluggish Momentum.
GBP/USD defends 1.3400 around monthly top even as coronavirus, Brexit probe bulls
GBP/USD treads water around 1.3430 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday, after reversing gains from the highest level since November 19 the previous day. The cable pair seems to track the US dollar moves while also taking clues from the headlines concerning Brexit and the South African covid variant, namely Omicron.
Gold sticks to lows near $1,805 amid firmer US dollar
Gold price is consolidating the corrective pullback from one-month highs of $1,820 so far this Wednesday’s Asian trading. The bright metal sticks to lows just above the $1,800 mark, undermined by a broadly firmer US dollar amid a cautious market mood.
Chainlink presents buy opportunity before LINK spikes to $30
Chainlink price has been quite bearish during the Tuesday trading session. LINK has moved lower by nearly 12% at one point during the day. However, the pullback was warranted as Chainlink had gained over 41% from the December 15 swing low.
2022: The Year of (gold) inflation?
High inflation won’t go away in 2022. Good for gold. However, it is likely to continue to climb and reach its peak. That sounds a bit worse for gold. If 2021 was tough for you, I don’t recommend reading Nostradamus’ predictions for the next year.