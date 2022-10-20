- AUD/JPY is expected to drop to near 94.00 as the risk-off impulse has escalated.
- Japan’s headline and core CPI are seen higher at 3.1% and 2.0%, respectively.
- The BOJ announced a bond-buying program worth $667 million.
The AUD/JPY pair has turned sideways in early Tokyo after a vertical downside move from above 95.00 in the New York session. The risk-off impulse heated further after escalating UK political crisis due to the resignation of new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and soaring returns on US government bonds. In early Tokyo, the asset is oscillating in a narrow range of 94.17-94.38 as investors are awaiting the release of Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
As per the consensus, the headline CPI will land higher at 3.1% vs. the prior release of 3.0%. While, the core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices from the calculation, could accelerate to 2.0% against the former release of 1.6%.
Suspicious commentary from Japan’s top currency diplomat Masato Kanda narrates that the vertical fall in the risk barometer could be an intervention action by the Bank of Japan (BOJ). On Thursday, Japan’s Kanda cited that he “will not comment on whether we are intervening now or have intervened today.” He further noted that “Excessive and disorderly forex moves have a negative impact on the economy.” the economy is ready to take action in forex markets but will not comment on forex levels.
On Thursday, an emergency bond-buying program worth $667 million announced by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) triggered the risk of further weakness in the Japanese yen. The announcement followed commentary from Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, citing the risk of weaker economic prospects due to external demand shocks.
On the Australian front, weaker job market data has impacted the aussie bulls. The Employment Change dropped sharply to 0.9k than the projections of 25k and the prior release of 33.5k. While the Unemployment Rate was released in line with the estimates and the former figure of 3.5%.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|94.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.24
|Daily SMA50
|94.62
|Daily SMA100
|94.25
|Daily SMA200
|91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.4
|Previous Daily Low
|93.69
|Previous Weekly High
|93.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.84
|Previous Monthly High
|98.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.13
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD steadies below 0.6300, yields, central banks in focus
AUD/USD treads water around 0.6280 during early Friday morning in Asia, after marking notable activity the previous day. The Aussie pair refreshed its weekly top initially on Thursday amid cautious optimism in the market.
USD/JPY: 149.00 is being eyed by the bears
USD/JPY bears looking for fuel into critical support structures. Attempting to draw technical analysis on a market that is so out of whack with normality is a tall order if not just outright futile, but USD/JPY has rallied to draw droppingly high levels as the 5-monthly chart shows.
EUR/USD stays pressured near 0.9760 support confluence
EUR/USD consolidates the first weekly gain in three as sellers approach 0.9760 support confluence during Friday’s Asian session. The major currency pair reverses the previous day’s recovery moves amid bearish MACD signals and steady RSI (14).
Gold eyes a revisit to a two-year low below $1,620, yields extend rally
Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed a steep fall after the termination of the pullback move at around $1,646.00. The precious metal has resumed its downside journey and is revisiting the two-year low at $1,614.85.
Is Shiba Inu the best crypto to short?
Shiba Inu price has lost 6% of market value during this week’s decline. SHIB has breached extremely oversold levels on the Relative Strength Index and shows a newly established bearish divergence. Invalidation of the bearish outlook is a breach above $0.00001040.