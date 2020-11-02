AUD/JPY: Consolidates recent gains around 74.00 ahead of RBA

- AUD/JPY bulls battle September lows to extend recent pullback from fresh multi-day bottom.
- Cautious optimism prevails ahead of the RBA’s anticipated monetary easing, likely blue wave in the US presidential elections.
AUD/JPY wobbles around 73.90/95 amid the early Tuesday morning in Asia. In doing so, the cross-currency pair fades the previous day’s strong recovery moves from 73.22. While the return of the risk-on could be cited as the key behind the previous pullback, cautious mood before the key RBA and US elections seem challenging the buyers off-late.
All eyes on RBA, for now…
With the October month activity data from China, the US and Europe renewing hopes of global recovery, the risk barometer AUD/JPY managed to post the biggest gain in one month the previous day. Also helping the pair could be the chatters surrounding no more emergency stimulus from Japan. Furthermore, recently increased odds of a soft Brexit added to the pair’s strength.
On the contrary, the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes in Europe seem to have gained a little attention as market sentiment improved despite a second national lockdown in the UK. Fears of a double-dip recession in England as well as no signs of the much-awaited US COVID-19 aid package offered additional challenges to the mood but were mostly shrugged off.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street managed to defy the previous week’s downbeat performance whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields fail to keep the upside momentum beyond 0.86%.
Looking forward, the RBA is widely anticipated to announce a rate cut to 0.10% from 0.25% with an additional asset purchase target of the Australian dollar 100 billion. That said, market players already know, and have mostly priced in, the forecasts since RBA Governor Philip Lowe spoke during the late-October. As a result, any surprises will be of interest to the AUD/JPY traders.
Read: RBA Preview: Rate cut and QE expansion to turbo-charge economic recovery
Following the RBA, US presidential election for 2020 will be the key event. While most forecasts favor a blue wave, Democratic Victory in both the US Houses, the recent polls suggest a tight race between US President Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden. In any case, markets are going to be volatile.
Read: 2020 US Elections: Equities in three scenarios
Technical analysis
Failures to cross a three-week-old failing trend line, currently around 74.00, keeps AUD/JPY bears hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.88
|Today Daily Change
|0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46%
|Today daily open
|73.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.89
|Daily SMA50
|75.8
|Daily SMA100
|75.44
|Daily SMA200
|72.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.92
|Previous Daily Low
|73.15
|Previous Weekly High
|74.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.14
|Previous Monthly High
|76.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps recovery moves above 0.7000, eyes RBA, US elections
AUD/USD buyers catch a breather while attacking the upper-end of a three-day trading range. Recovery in risk tone pulls US dollar back from fresh five-week top flashed the previous day. RBA is expected to cut benchmark rate.
EUR/USD moving dangerously close to 1.1600
The shared currency is among the worst performers, down against the greenback to the 1.1620 region, as upbeat data was overshadowed by coronavirus concerns.
XAU/USD’s rebound extends to levels near $1,900
Gold futures have appreciated $17 so far today, extending the rebound from last week’s lows at $1,860 to reach session highs at $1895 at the time of writing.
2020 Elections: Three states traders should watch, plus places that could provide surprises
Keep America Great or Build Back Better? President Donald Trump is behind Joe Biden in opinion polls yet the race is far from decided – at least not for markets which have been reacting nervously in the last full week before the vote.
WTI: Battles with 21-HMA on the road to recovery
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is attempting a tepid recovery from five-month lows of $33.85 reached in early Asia, as the bulls were rescued by the upbeat Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI and a rebound in Japanese exports orders.