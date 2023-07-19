AUD/JPY consolidates around 94.50 as descending triangle suggests a downside break

- AUD/JPY fluctuates around the 94.50 area, indicating a lack of a strong catalyst for a breakout.
- A descending symmetrical triangle hints at a potential drop, targeting 92.00.
- On the upside, if a breakout occurs, resistance is at the Kijun-Sen at 95.45, 95.00, and 96.00.
AUD/JPY hovers around the 94.50 area for the fifth straight day, fluctuating above/below the latter amidst the lack of a strong catalyst that would trigger a breakout. As the Asian session begins, the AUD/JPY exchanges hand at 94.51.
AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The AUD/JPY daily chart portrays the pair as neutral to bullish biased. Still, it could resume downwards as a descending symmetrical triangle has formed nearby the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo). which could open the door for further downside. If the AUD/JPY breaks downwards, as measured by triangle patterns, the minimum objective would be the 92.00 figure, though, on its way south, the cross-currency pair must reclaim key support levels.
The AUD/JPY first support would be the Tenkan-Sen line at 94.35, followed by the 94.00 figure. A breach of the latter will expose the top of the Kumo at around 93.65/85, followed by the December 13 high at 93.52. With an AUD/JPY further extension downwards, the next demand area would emerge at the May 19 daily high at 92.35 before challenging the 92.00 figure.
Conversely, if the AUD/JPy breaks to the upside, the first supply area will emerge at the Kijun-Sen at 95.45, exposing the 95.00 psychological level once cleared. Following a break of that level, the AUD/JPY would have a clear path to rally towards the 96.00 figure before testing the July 4 daily high at 96.83.
AUD/JPY Price Action – Daily chart
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.51
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|94.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|95.5
|Daily SMA50
|93.83
|Daily SMA100
|91.65
|Daily SMA200
|91.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.78
|Previous Daily Low
|93.78
|Previous Weekly High
|95.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.27
|Previous Monthly High
|97.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|94.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
