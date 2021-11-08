AUD/JPY condolidates around 84.00 level after substantial slide last week

- AUD/JPY has seen a subdued start to the week, barely budging from the 84.00 level.
- Monday’s calm marks a significant shift from last week’s volatility.
It’s been a very mundane start to the week for AUD/JPY, with the pair largely sticking to within a few pips of the 84.00 level for most of the session. The currency pair did manage to squeak out a fresh multi-week lows under 83.80 at the Asia Pacific reopen of trade on Monday, but lacked the conviction to extend on the hefty losses incurred last week.
To recap last week’s price action; the pair tanked from highs around 86.00 to lows current levels around 84.00 (a near 2.5% drop) as a result of 1) a dovish showing from the RBA, where Governor Philip Lowe pushed back strongly against expectations for rate hikes in 2022 and 2) a broader paring back on hawkish central bank bets across developed markets (which benefits the yen, given there were no hawkish bets on the BoJ to pare back on in the first place). As of the time of writing, the pair is sat just to the north of the 84.00 level. The most notable upside resistance is at 84.50 (last Tuesday and Wednesday’s lows), while to the downside the next support is the 200-day moving average just to the south of the 83.00 level.
Chinese trade data for October was released over the weekend and came in mixed. Exports beat expectations, but imports missed. Given that China is a big export destination for Australian goods, this is likely to be interpreted as a net negative for AUD, although FX markets didn’t show much of a reaction. Analysts read the weaker than expected import data as further signs that Chinese growth momentum continues to weaken. Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan released the Summary of Opinions from the most recent policy meeting, which offered up few surprises and also did little to stir the FX pot.
AUD/JPY traders arriving for the upcoming Tuesday Asia Pacific session should keep an eye on Japan September trade, current account and bank lending figures scheduled for release at 2350GMT, the Australia October NAB Business Confidence survey at 0030GMT and the Japan October Eco Watchers Survey at 0500GMT.
AUD/Jpy
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.07
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|83.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.83
|Daily SMA50
|82.35
|Daily SMA100
|81.91
|Daily SMA200
|82.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.35
|Previous Daily Low
|83.82
|Previous Weekly High
|86.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|83.82
|Previous Monthly High
|86.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
