AUD/JPY clocks fresh session high above 76.90 after RBA's status quo rate decision

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/JPY rises to a fresh session high of 76.95 after RBA keeps rates unchanged. 
  • The rate decision was expected to be a non-event for the markets. 
  • Coronavirus optimism, upbeat economic data propel AUD/JPY higher.

AUD/JPY is extending gains following the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision to keep key policy tools unchanged. 

The central bank maintained the benchmark interest and the three-year yield curve control target unchanged at 0.10%, having reduced both last month in a bid to weaken the Aussie dollar

The policy statement reiterated readiness to more if necessary and commitment to keep rates low for at least three years while warning that unemployment could rise further. 

The rate decision was expected to be a non-event in the wake of increased coronavirus vaccine-led global economic recovery expectations. 

The currency pair picked up a bid near 76.53 early Tuesday alongside the US stock futures' positive action and Western Australia's decision to reopen its borders to Victoria and New South Wales. Borders were closed to contain the second wave of coronavirus. Upbeat Aussie housing and current account data and China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI likely added to the bullish tone. 

The pair is currently trading at session highs near 76.95, representing a 0.5% gain on the day. 

Technical levels

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 76.87
Today Daily Change 0.25
Today Daily Change % 0.33
Today daily open 76.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.13
Daily SMA50 75.38
Daily SMA100 75.84
Daily SMA200 73.06
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 77.12
Previous Daily Low 76.62
Previous Weekly High 77.04
Previous Weekly Low 75.79
Previous Monthly High 77.12
Previous Monthly Low 73.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.81
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.93
Daily Pivot Point S1 76.46
Daily Pivot Point S2 76.29
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.96
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.95
Daily Pivot Point R2 77.28
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.45

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds near 1.20 despite EZ inflation miss

EUR/USD holds near 1.20 despite EZ inflation miss

EUR/USD has resumed its gains. Optimism about a vaccine and stimulus hopes are weighing on the safe-haven dollar. The US ISM MAnufacturing PMI and Fed Chair Powell's testimony are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from 1.34 amid Brexit headlines, dollar weakness

GBP/USD retreats from 1.34 amid Brexit headlines, dollar weakness

GBP/USD has retreated from the 1.34 level as EU and UK negotiators are sending mixed messages about the chances for a Brexit deal can be clinched this week despite sticking points.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD’s rebound stalls below $1800 ahead of US data, Powell

XAU/USD’s rebound stalls below $1800 ahead of US data, Powell

Gold (XAU/USD) stalls its rebound from five-month lows of $1765 in the European session this Tuesday, as the 100-hourly moving average (HMA) guards the immediate upside near $1797.

Gold news

Forex Today: New month, fresh market gains, PMIs, Powell's testimony and Brexit eyed

Forex Today: New month, fresh market gains, PMIs, Powell's testimony and Brexit eyed

Markets have resumed their gains and the dollar is on the back foot once again as the dust settles from end-of-month flows. Optimism about vaccines and Brexit counter concerns from Powell and Yellen about the US economy. 

Read more

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures