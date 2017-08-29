AUD/JPY clocks fresh 2-week high, eyes Aussie housing data

AUD/JPY clocks fresh 2-week high, eyes Aussie housing dataBy Omkar Godbole
AUD/JPY clocked a 2-week high of 87.41 this Wednesday morning in Asia as traders are shaking off the latest North Korea provocation.
The risk-off faded in the US session, thus the Japanese Yen is losing altitude. Meanwhile, the Aussie is mildly bid against the USD.
The sharp drop in the Japanese Yen indicates the traders do not see a further escalation of the North Korea tensions. Nevertheless, traders would keep an eye on the news flow related to North Korea.
Focus on Aussie housing data
The Aussie building permits are seen falling 16.6% y/y and 5.0% m/m in July. A weaker-than-expected data could yield a pullback in the AUD and vice versa.
AUD/JPY Technical Levels
At press time, the cross was trading at 87.38 levels. A break above 87.55 [August 17 high] would open doors for 88.02 [Aug 7 high] and 88.28 [July 17 high]. On the downside, breach of support at 87.16 [1-hour 10-MA] could yield a pullback to 86.96 [50-DMA] and 86.70 [10-DMA].
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Slightly Bullish
|Neutral
|Low
|1H
|Bullish
|Overbought
|High
|4H
|Slightly Bullish
|Overbought
|High
|1D
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
|1W
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Expanding
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.