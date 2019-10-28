AUD/JPY clings to weekly high ahead of Japan inflation, RBA’s Lowe’s speech

- AUD/JPY looks for direction around the highest in a week ahead of key data/events.
- Trade/Brexit headlines propel the market’s risk-tone off-late.
- Other than Japan’s Tokyo CPI numbers and comments from RBA’s Lowe, second voting on UK PM’s election motion will be the key.
Following a day filled with risk-on sentiment, mainly based on receding odds of a no-deal Brexit and rising optimism surrounding the US-China trade deal, the AUD/JPY pair looks for direction while taking rounds to 74.51 by early Tuesday morning in Asia.
Weekend news that the US-China are nearing to finalize the “Phase One” trade deal initially welcomed global traders on Monday. The risk-tone was further lightened by trade positive comments from the United States’ (US) President Donald Trump and the latest announcement to consider exclusion of certain Chinese imports for tariff increase relaxation from November 01.
Elsewhere, the European Union (EU) officially announced a flexible Brexit extension till January 2020 versus the October 31 deadline and the United Kingdom’s (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson failed to gain support for a snap election in late-2019.
With both the key market drivers flashing upbeat signals, the US 10-year Treasury yield gains nearly five basis points (bps) to 1.85% and Wall Street cheered the optimism by the press time.
While trade/Brexit headlines will keep the driver’s seat, Japan’s October month Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) and CPI ex Fresh Food, followed by comments from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe, will be the key to watch immediate direction. The Tokyo CPI is expected to soften from 0.4% YoY figure to 0.5% prior while the Core reading might rise to 0.7% versus 0.5% earlier. As for the RBA’s Lowe’s speech, Westpac says, “With the RBA Board meeting only a week away, he may not be inclined to deliver a strong message on near term policy.”
Technical Analysis
Unless successfully breaking monthly top of 74.83, prices are less likely to aim for July month low near 75.15, which in turn highlights the importance of a 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 74.03 during the pullback.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro rolling into the Asian session near the 1.1100 level
On the daily chart, the Fiber is trading in a downtrend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). The main macroeconomic event of the week is the Fed Interest Rate Decision on Wednesday.
GBP/USD holds on to daily gains around 1.2850
The GBP/USD pair is trading at the upper end of its daily range, backed by EU’s decision to grant a 90-day Brexit “flextension.” UK Parliament rejected PM Johnson's motion for an election on December 12.
USD/JPY advances to fresh multi-month highs above 109
The USD/JPY pair spent the previous week moving sideways in an extremely tight range near the 108.50 mark and stayed relatively quiet during the first half of the day on Monday before gaining traction during the American trading hours.v
Gold slumps to $1,490 area on rallying US T-bond yields
The XAU/USD pair spent the Asian session moving sideways above the $1,500 handle but lost its traction during the American trading hours as the latest headlines surrounding the US-China trade dispute and Wall Street's strong performance at the opening made it difficult for safe-haven assets find demand.
China breaks the bank with their bet on Blockchain
Recent price movement puts Bitcoin back on a price rising scenario. Ethereum and XRP, with fewer profits, get better setups than Bitcoin for the medium term. Volatility may increase sharply in the short term.