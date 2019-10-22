AUD/JPY clings to 74.35 after RBA’s Kent’s speech, trade/Brexit exert downside pressure

- AUD/JPY shrugs of RBA’s Kent’s speech as it offers a little clear price direction.
- Trade/Brexit optimism fades amid recent challenges.
- China’s reaction to the US allegations, UK PM’s action after the EU decision will be the key.
Comments from the RBA’s Kent fails to provide any clear direction to the AUD/JPY pair amid downbeat market sentiment as the pair seesaws around 74.35 amid initial Asian session on Wednesday.
While participating in a panel discussion at the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, the Reserve Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Christopher Kent said that end of LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate) is not a risk, fact people not ready for it is the risk. RBA’s Kent further mentioned that in Australia, few signs of people making progress on the transition from LIBOR prevails.
Given the comments showing the little direction to the Australian Dollar (AUD) traders, the pair remains on the back foot after the release.
Market sentiment has recently worsened amid the trade negative headlines from the US and uncertainty surrounding the Brexit. As a result, the US 10-year Treasury yields scaled back the early Tuesday upside to 1.77% while Wall Street also marked sluggish closing.
As the economic calendar is mostly empty during today’s Asian session, trade/Brexit headlines will keep dominating market sentiment. Among them, China’s reaction to the recent blame from the US, concerning aluminium wires and cables, and the United Kingdom’s (UK) Prime Minister’s (PM) action after the mostly certain three-month Brexit extension from the European Union (EU) will be closely observed to further stretch the latest risk aversion wave.
Technical Analysis
Pair’s failure to hold to recovery gains beyond September high of 74.50 makes it an immediate resistance as a sustained run-up above the same could propel prices to 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 75.63. Alternatively, a 100-day EMA level of 74.00 and September 01 high close to 73.10 offer immediate supports to watch during pair’s further declines.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its losses amid Brexit and trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is off the weekly highs but holds onto 1.11 amid uncertainty about the Brexit process and doubts that the US and China can reach a deal. Tension toward the ECB meeting mounts.
GBP/USD attempting to recover after parliament slowed down the Brexit process
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.29, trying to recover after parliament rejected the fast-track process that PM Johnson wanted for approving his Brexit deal. An extension to Article 50 and elections are on the cards.
USD/JPY: Head-and-shoulders breakdown on 4H chart
USD/JPY is operating on slippery grounds, courtesy of Brexit-led risk aversion in the equity markets. The pair is currently trading at 108.30, representing a 0.16% loss on the day. The pair may end with a much bigger daily loss.
Gold climbs to the top end of over 1-week old trading range, around $1495 area
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and is currently placed near the top end of a broader trading range held over the past two weeks.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Why Bitcoin’s upcoming halving may send it above $150,000
Imagine if you could predict the reduction of the supply of a commodity by 50%. As a smart investor, anyone would see a business opportunity.