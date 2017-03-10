AUD/JPY clings on to rising trend line support

AUD/JPY clings on to rising trend line supportBy Omkar Godbole
Despite the dovish RBA statement, the AUD is holding up well vs. its low yielding Japanese counterpart.
On Tuesday, AUD/JPY successfully defended the support offered by the trend line sloping upwards from June 6 low and Aug 11 low. At press time, the currency pair is trading at 88.40 levels and the rising trend line is seen offering support at 88.36 levels.
Yield Differential favors Aussie
The RBA may be concerned about the negative impact of the AUD strength on the economy, however, that does not overshadow the fact that with the RBA, the consensus is for rates to move up, not down, from the current levels.
Meanwhile, the consensus is building at the BOJ that the economy may need another shot in the arm ahead of the 2019 sales tax hike. Clearly, the yield differential could continue to widen further in favor of the AUD.
As for today, the technical correction in the USD/JPY pair could weigh over the AUD/JPY cross.
AUD/JPY Technical Levels
A break above 88.67 [Sep 28 high] would expose resistance at 59.00 [zero levels] and 89.42 [July 27 high]. On the downside, breach of support at 88.36 [trend line support] would open doors for 88.00 [zero levels] and 87.66 [50-DMA].
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.