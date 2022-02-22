AUD/JPY chops between 82.00-83.00 levels, geopolitics in focus as Aussie traders look to upcoming WPI release

The data, if hotter than expected, could encourage the RBA to pivot their policy guidance in a more hawkish direction at a faster pace. The RBA has only so far conceded that a first rate hike may come before the end of the year and emphasised that they are willing to be patient, implying any such hike would come towards the end of the year. Hot WPI figures might encourage that timeline to be brought forward, which could provide tailwinds for the Aussie. Otherwise, the data calendar is pretty sparse this week for AUD and JPY so geopolitics and risk appetite will remain in the driver’s seat.

AUD/JPY has been choppy on Tuesday, swinging between lows not far above 82.00 and session highs to the north of the 83.00 level. On the one hand, heightened geopolitical tensions as the Russia/Ukraine crisis continues to escalate has put pressure the pair as market participants seek haven assets such as the yen. On the other hand, geopolitical tensions are contributing to upwards pressure on global commodity prices, favouring the commodity export-dependent Aussie. At current levels in the 82.80s, the pair trades with on the day gains of just under 0.5%, as traders continue to monitor geopolitical developments ahead of the release of Q4 Australian Wage Price Index (WPI) figures during Wednesday’s Asia Pacific session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.