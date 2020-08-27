AUD/JPY: Cautious sentiment probes three-day winning streak above 76.50

- AUD/JPY struggles to keep the bounces off 76.59 after stepping back from the monthly high near 76.75.
- Market sentiment turns sour as Sino-US tension, coronavirus woes gain momentum ahead of the key Jackson Hole Symposium.
- Speech from BOJ’s Suzuki, Aussie Private Capital Expenditure can offer intermediate moves.
AUD/JPY attacks the intraday high near 76.70 as markets in Tokyo open for Thursday’s trading. Even so, the risk barometer remains below the previous day’s high, also the monthly top, marking as 76.76. As a result, bulls are waiting for a strong push to flash the four-day winning streak.
While broad risk-on mood seems to have favored the quote’s previous upside, the latest cautious moves could be traced to the market’s wait for central bankers’ speeches from the Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Also weighing on the tone could be the latest allegations that the World Health Organization (WHO) sent an only two-person team to China to investigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) out of which none visited the epicenter Wuhan. This adds to the recently strained relations between Beijing and Washington after the dragon’s show of power at the South China Sea’s military drills and the likely US sanctions on companies supporting in that act.
It should be noted that the stabilization in the COVID-19 numbers from Victoria around 150-130 counters the recently increased virus figures from Tokyo, 236 for Wednesday.
Amid all these catalysts, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.14% whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields also ease around 0.68% by the press time.
Moving on, BOJ board member Hitoshi Suzuki’s speech will join Aussie data around 01:30 GMT to offer intermediate moves to the pair ahead of the key speeches from the Jackson Hole. However, markets won’t be ignoring the latest US-China tussle if witnessing any major news, which in turn could weigh on the pair.
Technical analysis
Unless successfully breaking 77.00, bulls are likely to remain cautious. On the contrary, the bears won’t risk entry until the quote stays past-75.60.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.7
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|76.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.08
|Daily SMA50
|75.21
|Daily SMA100
|72.99
|Daily SMA200
|72.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.77
|Previous Daily Low
|76.43
|Previous Weekly High
|76.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.61
|Previous Monthly High
|76.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
