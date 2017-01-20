AUD/JPY capped and sold off, esting 86 handle with Yen strength across the board

AUD/JPY was offered at the start of the week, dropping with USD/JPY breaking below the 114 handle with a sell-off in the dollar with a flight to safety following Trump's inauguration speech that left markets disappointed.

Trump: "Time for action!" - Watch to watch for now and how to trade Trump? - Nomura

AUD/JPY is now just starting to stabalise and AUD/USD remains robust with bulls in control at the start of the week while the dollar remains out of favor with the market that is long the Trump/Fed trade still that has been unwinding over the last few weeks this year. The Yen will continue to be under demand as the Vix and volatility in markets dominate throughout uncertain times and paints a neutral to bearish outlook for the risk-barometer that is the cross. AUD/USD: Trump fuelled a sell-off in the greenback, but dollar could bounce back

AUD/JPY levels

A break below 86.00 and 85.50/60 would clear a test for the 0.85 handle and recent lows of Jan 17th, a robust support line guarding the last December lows of 2016 at 83.73. 82.50 and 15th nov highs is the high of 9th Nov rally from below the ascending channel from 76.77. To the upside, 87.56 is the 15th Dec high.

USD/JPY: large early offers taking out 114 handle to the downside