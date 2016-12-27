AUD/JPY: Bulls yearning for a test of 85 handle

AUD/JPY: Bulls yearning for a test of 85 handleBy Dhwani Mehta
After witnessing a vertical rise in the early Asian trades, the AUD/JPY cross is seen extending its bullish consolidative mode into the European morning.
AUD/JPY tracks AUD/USD higher
The AUD/JPY pair now gains +0.49% to trade at 84.78, eyeing a break above 85 barrier. AUD/JPY trims gains, although remains with a strong upside bias amid a solid rebound staged by the AUD/USD pair in sync with gold prices.
While an upbeat tone seen behind the USD/JPY pair also added to the renewed upside seen in the cross so far this session. However, further upside appears to lack-follow through as broader market sentiment remains largely mixed and uncertain given persistent holiday-thinned light trading.
Technical Levels
Higher side: 85 (round figure), 85.38 (20-DMA)
Lower side: 84.36 (5-DMA), 84.04 (daily S1)
-
- R3 85.18
- R2 84.90
- R1 84.63
- PP 84.35
-
- S1 84.09
- S2 83.81
- S3 83.54