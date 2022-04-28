- Yen is hit hard n the back of a uber dovish BoJ.
- AUD/JPY rockets but there is daily resistance on the horizon.
The yen has dropped across the board following an uber dovish Bank of Japan meeting that has seen USD/JPY shoot towards 130 the figure in a parabolic rally of around 130 pips. This has pulled AUD/JPY higher within its correction on the daily chart by some 65 pips so far.
AUD/JPY is currently 0.66% higher on the session so far at 92.07 and has travelled from a low of 91.32 to a high of 92.24. While the BoJ was expected to keep its existing ultra-loose policy settings, the yen tumbled as the central bank announced its plan to conduct unlimited fixed-rate bond purchase operations every business day "until it is highly likely that no bids will be submitted".
-
Breaking: Bank of Japan keeps policy steady, tweaks forward guidance, yen at fresh session lows, 129.52+
Meanwhile, this leaves a compelling opportunity on the charts of the contrarian traders, if considering the risks to global growth and the Aussies' high beta status. While there is a case for a supported AUD on the back of hotter than expected inflation and a faster rate hike timetable from the Reserve Bank of Australia, the backdrop is pessimistic in the global economy and external factors are weighing the currency down. If yen weakness is faded, then there would be prospects of a downside continuation as per the following daily chart:
AUD/JPY technical analysis
A correction of the bearish impulse into resistance and the confluence of the Fibonacci levels could be the fuel for bears to move in again for a downside extension in due course. the 38.2% and 50% ratio retracements align with prior lows on the daily chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
