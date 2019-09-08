AUD/JPY bulls meeting key trendline resistance on 73 handle

- As a whole, financial markets have been somewhat calmer of late awaiting key central banks meetings.
- AUD/JPY testing bar's commitments at trendline resistance.
AUD/JPY has been advancing on the leader board as risk appetite returns and the Aussie is making back some ground on the sentiment for trade talks gaining traction again. AUD/JPY is starting out in Asia on the 73 handle where it meets the downside resistance where a break of the level will put the 74 handle and then the 76 handle in focus.
As a whole, financial markets have been somewhat calmer of late while we now move into central banks meeting this month. Following a volatile number of weeks with the comings and goings of geopolitical risks, the market has been encouraged by the prospect of dialogue in October between the US and China over trade and White House economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, confirmed that there will be meetings commencing later this month with a high-level meeting next month. Yields have been able to recover along with stocks, and in turn, the yen has dropped and AUD has turned higher.
Encouragingly, the Aussie housing market has picked up steam in recent months following back to back rate cuts in June/July and relaxation in macro-prudential policy. The Reserve Bank of Australia will not be meeting until October 1st where the markets are pricing in11bp of easing and a terminal rate of 0.50% - The RBA cash rate is currently at 1.0%.
Dollar on the backfoot
The Dollar, currently on the backfoot, will be a keen focus for the week ahead as we await the Federal Reserve meeting and following the US Nonfarm Payrolls that were weaker than expected for August, coming in at 130k against expectations of a 160k rise. "Manufacturing payrolls were at 3k (from 4k in July) whilst trade, transport and utilities were down 11k after rising modestly in July. The US retail sector continued to shed workers. Average hourly earnings beat expectations, rising 0.4% m/m (from 0.3% m/m in July). Year-on-year, average hourly earnings rose 3.2% y/y (from 3.3% y/y in July). The unemployment rate remained steady at 3.7%," analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
AUD/JPY levels
The cross is testing the bear's commitments at the descending trendline resistance which guards spare to the 74 handle meeting the June lows. On the downside, the 70 handle was pierced to a low of 69.95 on the 26th August.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|73.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.9
|Daily SMA50
|73.61
|Daily SMA100
|74.9
|Daily SMA200
|76.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.29
|Previous Daily Low
|72.83
|Previous Weekly High
|73.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.1
|Previous Monthly High
|74.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: bearish chances ahead of ECB meeting later this week
The EUR/USD pair has finished the week with modest gains above the 1.1000 level, although edged lower Friday, further retreating from a weekly high of 1.1084.
GBP/USD: Sterling underpin by hopes
The GBP/USD pair settled near the five-week high of 1.2353, easing Friday amid renewed dollar’s demand and profit-taking ahead of the weekend. Amber Rudd, the Conservative Whip, resigned over the weekend.
USD/JPY: holding ground, bullish
The USD/JPY pair has advanced for a second consecutive week, ending it around 106.90, its highest in over a month. The USD/JPY pair has advanced for a second consecutive week, ending it around 106.90, its highest in over a month.
Gold climbs above $1,520 after disappointing NFP reading weighs on USD
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $30 on Thursday and extended slide to a fresh two-week low of $1,502 earlier today pressured by the upbeat market sentiment.
USD/CAD Crashes on Cool NFPs and Hot Canadian Labor
Last Friday's non-farm payrolls report ended having very little impact on the US dollar. The greenback traded lower at the onset but recovered higher by the end of the NY session.