AUD/JPY bulls in charge as US dollar bleeds

- AUD/JPY bulls cheering the EU's relief package agreement and the slide in the US dollar.
- Bullish bets are off for the dollar currently, positive for yen and commodity complex near term.
AUD/JPY has been on the move this week as the risk-on tones filter their way through to the commodity complex, while at the same time, the greenback crumbles.
At the time of writing, AUD/JPY is holding close to the day's highest within a range of between 75.12 and 76.31, adding over 1% on the day so far at the current spot price of 76.08.
Additionally, the Reserve Bank has given the green light to bulls to take the Aussie higher and the combination of a weaker greenback has lifted the cross higher.
The yen has replaced the dollar in terms of parking space for safe-haven flows, owing to the nation's containment of the coronavirus as well as its currency account surplus.
EU Recovery Fund a set back for USD
Meanwhile, there has been a sizable shift in positioning in the FX space pertaining to the rally in EUR/USD In terms of the size of the Recovery Fund that EU politicians have agreed upon.
However, it is highly questionable as to whether the Recovery Fund would be sufficient to see the region through a second wave of COVID-19 and an associated period of lockdown, as analysts at Rabobank noted.
For now, however, the COVID-19 crisis appears to have been handled better than in the US and while there is still no rescue deal agreed in US politics, as well as potentially damaging tighter regulation under a Democrat President in the pipeline, bullish bets are off for the dollar currently.
Therefore, a lower dollar for longer is likely to continue to support the yen and leave AUD/JPY exposed to the downside should anything untoward be unveiled with respect to the coronavirus or the global economic recovery.
AUD/JPY levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.80
|Today Daily Change %
|1.06
|Today daily open
|75.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.45
|Daily SMA50
|73.31
|Daily SMA100
|70.45
|Daily SMA200
|72.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.31
|Previous Daily Low
|74.82
|Previous Weekly High
|75.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.19
|Previous Monthly High
|76.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.