AUD/JPY bulls attack 90.00 as BoJ Minutes defend easy-money policy, China data eyed

- AUD/JPY remains on the front foot after rising the most in a month.
- BoJ Minutes push back hopes of tighter monetary policy, yields struggle to extend the previous day’s run-up.
- China Retail Sales, Industrial Production eyed for fresh impulse.
AUD/JPY stays firmer for the second consecutive day, taking the bids to refresh intraday high near 89.95 during early Wednesday, as cautious optimism in the market joins the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) slightly dovish Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes.
“It is important to continue with monetary easing,” said the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Minutes statement. The BoJ Minutes also stated that the members agreed Japan's inflation likely to slow toward latter half of next fiscal year.
Also read: BoJ Minutes: Members agreed japan's economy expected to recover
Elsewhere, receding fears of the global banking debacle and a return to the 2008 financial crisis due to the latest fallouts of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank seem to favor the sentiment and underpin the AUD/JPY pair’s upside momentum. Recently, US Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown and Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman ruled out chatters suggesting the grim conditions of the US banking industry. Previously, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that they are “closely watching how the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) case may impact Japan's economy and financial conditions.” The policymaker also added that Japan's financial system remains stable as a whole.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Future print mild gains while tracking the Wall Street benchmarks whereas the US Treasury bond yields struggle for clear directions after positing the biggest daily gains in five weeks the previous day.
Looking ahead, China’s February month data dump, including the Fixed Asset Investment, Industrial Production and Retail Sales could direct immediate AUD/JPY moves. That said, China’s Retail Sales is expected to improve to 3.5% versus -1.8% prior while the Industrial Production growth could also rise to 2.6% from 1.3% previous readings. However, the Fixed Asset Investment is likely to have eased to 4.4% YoY so far in 2023, till February, versus 5.1% prior.
Additionally, headlines conveying the market sentiment after the SVB fallout and the bond market moves will also be important for the AUD/JPY traders to watch for clear directions.
Technical analysis
AUD/JPY bulls need to cross a seven-week-old horizontal support-turned-resistance area, around 90.15-25, to confirm further upside momentum.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|89.94
|Today Daily Change
|1.13
|Today Daily Change %
|1.27%
|Today daily open
|88.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.48
|Daily SMA50
|91.12
|Daily SMA100
|91.85
|Daily SMA200
|93.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|89.83
|Previous Daily Low
|87.8
|Previous Weekly High
|91.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|88.63
|Previous Monthly High
|93.06
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|88.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|89.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|87.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|86.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|85.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|89.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|90.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD aims to recapture 0.6700 as worries for bigger Fed rate hikes fade
The AUD/USD pair is demonstrating a sideways auction around 0.6685 in the early Tokyo session. The Aussie asset is looking to recapture the round-level resistance of 0.6700 as investors are not worried anymore for fears of bigger rate hikes from the Federal Reserve (Fed).
USD/JPY scales to near 134.50 on dovish BoJ minutes, spotlight shifts to US Retail Sales
The USD/JPY pair is approaching 134.50 amid the release of the dovish Bank of Japan (BoJ) minutes for the monetary policy meeting, announced last week on March 09. The last monetary policy announcement by ex-BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda lacked surprises.
Gold eases amid firmer yields, United States, China statistics eyed
Gold price remains depressed after snapping three-day uptrend the previous day. The bright metal remains down for the second consecutive day in the last five as the US Dollar traces upbeat Treasury bond yields to pare the week-start losses ahead of the key United States data.
New York financial regulator denies reports of Signature Bank’s closure being related to crypto
The ongoing banking crisis in the United States has drawn a lot of attention from rumors and inaccurate information as to why two banks were shut down. Addressing one of them, the New York regulatory body discussed what went wrong that resulted in Signature Bank’s closing.
Pandora's box has been opened
US stocks are trading higher Tuesday as investors look through another sticky inflation release and instead remain focused on VIX volatility and a welcome relief in Bank sector stocks, with the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF up 2 % (but off interday highs). It certainly seems that inflation is taking a bit of a back seat for now.