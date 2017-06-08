AUD/JPY bounces off 23.6% fib support, tests 88.00 handle

AUD/JPY bounces off 23.6% fib support, tests 88.00 handleBy Omkar Godbole
AUD/JPY bounced off 87.62 - 23.6% Fib R of 81.78-89.425 - in Asia and is eyeing the weekly 5-MA level of 88.01.
The cross has retaken the 5-DMA level of 87.87 and 1-hour 100-MA level of 87.91. The 4-hour chart also shows a bearish crossover between the 50-MA and 100-MA. An uptick in the AUD/JPY suggests a potential for strength in the risky assets.
The immediate focus is on the ANZ job advertisements figure for June, due at 01:30 GMT. A strong number could boost the Aussie dollar and open doors for a sustained rise above the 88.00 handle.
AUD/JPY Technical Levels
A break above 88.24 [10-DMA + 4-hour 50-MA] would open doors for 89.00 [psychological figure] and 89.32 [July 19 high on 4-hour]. On the downside, breakdown of support at 87.69 [4-hour 10-MA + descending trend line support on the 4-hour chart] would expose 87.35 [Aug low] and 87.00 [4-hour 200-MA].
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Expanding
|1H
|Slightly Bullish
|Overbought
|Shrinking
|4H
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
|1D
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Low
|1W
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Expanding
