AUD/JPY: Bid above 75.00 despite dismal China factory-gate inflation

- AUD/JPY is extending gains despite weaker-than-expected China factory-gate inflation.
- Chinese authorities have more room to stimulate the economy with price pressures subdued.
- Risk reset is likely boding well for the AUD.
AUD/JPY is showing resilience to dismal China inflation data.
The currency pair continues to trade in the green above 75.00 even though China's producer price index or factory-gate inflation cooled for the sixth straight month in December, pointing to sustained pressure on the world’s second-biggest economy.
The PPI declined 0.5% year-on-year compared to forecast of 0.4% contraction. The pace of decline, however, eased significantly from November's 1.4% drop.
Meanwhile, the cost of living, as represented by the consumer price index, rose 4.5% year-on-year in December, missing the estimate of 4.7%.
With price pressures subdued, authorities have room to ease monetary policy to shore up slowing growth.
That coupled with the easing of US-Iran tensions and the S&P 500 back in searching for record highs is likely keeping the AUD better bid.
The AUD/JPY cross is currently trading at session highs near 75.10, having risen from 74.84 to 75.05 ahead of the China data release. The data released at 00:30 GMT showed Australia's trade surplus rose to A$5,800 million in December from November's A$4,502 million.
While the risk reset is boding well for the AUD/JPY pair, big gains may remain elusive, as the market pricing for an RBA rate cut in February remains strong at over 60%.
Technical levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|74.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.55
|Daily SMA50
|74.83
|Daily SMA100
|73.96
|Daily SMA200
|74.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.07
|Previous Daily Low
|73.76
|Previous Weekly High
|78.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.85
|Previous Monthly High
|77.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.88
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.69
