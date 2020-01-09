AUD/JPY: Bid above 75.00 despite dismal China factory-gate inflation

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/JPY is extending gains despite weaker-than-expected China factory-gate inflation. 
  • Chinese authorities have more room to stimulate the economy with price pressures subdued. 
  • Risk reset is likely boding well for the AUD. 

AUD/JPY is showing resilience to dismal China inflation data. 

The currency pair continues to trade in the green above 75.00 even though China's producer price index or factory-gate inflation cooled for the sixth straight month in December, pointing to sustained pressure on the world’s second-biggest economy. 

The PPI declined 0.5% year-on-year compared to forecast of 0.4% contraction. The pace of decline, however, eased significantly from November's 1.4% drop. 

Meanwhile, the cost of living, as represented by the consumer price index, rose 4.5% year-on-year in December, missing the estimate of 4.7%. 

With price pressures subdued, authorities have room to ease monetary policy to shore up slowing growth. 

That coupled with the easing of US-Iran tensions and the S&P 500 back in searching for record highs is likely keeping the AUD better bid. 

The AUD/JPY cross is currently trading at session highs near 75.10, having risen from 74.84 to 75.05 ahead of the China data release. The data released at 00:30 GMT showed Australia's trade surplus rose to A$5,800 million in December from November's A$4,502 million. 

While the risk reset is boding well for the AUD/JPY pair, big gains may remain elusive, as the market pricing for an RBA rate cut in February remains strong at over 60%. 

Technical levels

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 75.06
Today Daily Change 0.20
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 74.86
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.55
Daily SMA50 74.83
Daily SMA100 73.96
Daily SMA200 74.91
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.07
Previous Daily Low 73.76
Previous Weekly High 78.27
Previous Weekly Low 74.85
Previous Monthly High 77.45
Previous Monthly Low 73.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.57
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.06
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.74
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.37
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.88
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.69

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

