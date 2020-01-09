AUD/JPY: Bid above 75.00 despite dismal China factory-gate inflation

AUD/JPY is extending gains despite weaker-than-expected China factory-gate inflation.

Chinese authorities have more room to stimulate the economy with price pressures subdued.

Risk reset is likely boding well for the AUD.

AUD/JPY is showing resilience to dismal China inflation data.

The currency pair continues to trade in the green above 75.00 even though China's producer price index or factory-gate inflation cooled for the sixth straight month in December, pointing to sustained pressure on the world’s second-biggest economy.

The PPI declined 0.5% year-on-year compared to forecast of 0.4% contraction. The pace of decline, however, eased significantly from November's 1.4% drop.

Meanwhile, the cost of living, as represented by the consumer price index, rose 4.5% year-on-year in December, missing the estimate of 4.7%.

With price pressures subdued, authorities have room to ease monetary policy to shore up slowing growth.

That coupled with the easing of US-Iran tensions and the S&P 500 back in searching for record highs is likely keeping the AUD better bid.

The AUD/JPY cross is currently trading at session highs near 75.10, having risen from 74.84 to 75.05 ahead of the China data release. The data released at 00:30 GMT showed Australia's trade surplus rose to A$5,800 million in December from November's A$4,502 million.

While the risk reset is boding well for the AUD/JPY pair, big gains may remain elusive, as the market pricing for an RBA rate cut in February remains strong at over 60%.

