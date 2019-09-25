AUD/JPY: Bears lining up for an attack with dovish RBA sentiment creeping in

- AUD/JPY has been supported following a spike in the Dollar.
AUD/JPY has been supported following a spike in the Dollar which sent USD/JPY through 107.00 and on to 107.85 while AUD/USD fell to a three-week low from 0.6780 to 0.6739. all eyes will now turn to the Reserve Bank of Australia next week where markets are expecting a rate cut.
Overnight, the Australian 3-year government bond yields climbed from 0.66% to 0.70% and the 10-year yields from 0.93% to 1.00% while markets are pricing 18 basis points of easing at the 1 October RBA meeting, and a terminal rate of 0.44% (RBA cash rate currently at 1.0%), as analysts at Westpac pointed out.
The prospects for the Aussie are a little dire
The prospects for the Aussie are a little dire while risk appetite is fragile, which makes for a compelling short case on a fundamental basis although there is a lack of volume coming through as the price stalls the 20-day moving average within its near-term tight range.
Westpac continues to predict cuts in the cash rate of 25bp in both October and February. "That forecast, which would take the cash target to 0.5% is again all but fully factored-in. Indeed the market’s terminal rate is slightly lower than 0.5%, which suggests the recent thematic of the potential for unconventional policy remains an important aspect of the risk reward environment.," the analysts explained.
AUD/JPY levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.77
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|72.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.01
|Daily SMA50
|73.13
|Daily SMA100
|74.33
|Daily SMA200
|76.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.31
|Previous Daily Low
|72.72
|Previous Weekly High
|74.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.69
|Previous Monthly High
|74.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.77
