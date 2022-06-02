- AUD/JPY takes offers to renew intraday low despite upbeat Australia trade numbers.
- Aussie trade surplus widened whereas Exports, Imports improved in April.
- BOJ’s Adachi hints at more days for easy money policy as inflation target remains unachieved.
- Markets sentiment worsens as growth fears join hawkish Fedspeak and Chinal-linked jitters.
AUD/JPY renews intraday low to 93.03 as it snaps a four-day uptrend during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cross-currency pair reverses from a one-month high despite upbeat trade data from Australia and comments favoring JPY weakness from a Bank of Japan (BOJ) official. The reason could be linked to the risk-aversion wave in the markets of late.
Australia’s Trade Balance rose to 10,495M versus 9,300M market forecasts and 9,314M prior. Further details suggest that the Exports grew to 1% versus 0% previous readings while the Imports eased contraction from -5.0% to -1.0%.
On the other hand, Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Seiji Adachi said in a statement on Thursday, “Japan is still halfway to achieving BOJ's price target.” The same suggests a long way before the Japanese central bank hints at monetary policy tightening.
Talking about the risk appetite, fears of growth and faster Fed rate hikes, especially after the recent strong US data and hawkish Fedspeak. Also weighing on the sentiment could be headlines from China and anxiety ahead of this week’s top-tier events, namely the US ADP Employment Change and Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for May.
The Fed’s monthly Beige Book joined hawkish comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin to resurface growth fears. Also signaling recession woes were fresh headlines suggesting trade/political tensions between the US and China, as well as between China and Australia, not to forget fears emanating from the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
That said, Reuters came out with the news suggesting the US readiness to implement a ban on Xinjiang goods whereas comments from China's Ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, hint at no relief to Aussie business houses from Beijing’s ban despite the change in government.
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures struggle to defend the 4,100 level whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields retreat from a two-week high, down 1.4 basis points (bps) to 2.91% of late.
Moving on, AUD/JPY moves are likely to take clues from the market sentiment, which in turn signal further weakness for the pair.
Technical analysis
AUD/JPY pullback remains elusive until the quote stays beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of April-May downside, around 92.55.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.09
|Today Daily Change
|-0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32%
|Today daily open
|93.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.72
|Daily SMA50
|91.94
|Daily SMA100
|87.76
|Daily SMA200
|85.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.62
|Previous Daily Low
|92.28
|Previous Weekly High
|91.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.24
|Previous Monthly High
|94.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|87.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD on the back foot around 0.7170 after strong Australian trade data
AUD/USD remains on the back foot around 0.7170, hovering at near-daily lows, as bulls fail to find any inspiration from strong Australian Trade Balance data. The renewed US-China trade tensions-led tepid risk tone and broad US dollar strength weigh on the ausse. Key US data eyed.
EUR/USD: H&S breakdown validates bearish reversal, 1.0600 on cards
The EUR/USD pair is trading back and forth in a narrow range of 1.0644-1.0654 in the Asian session. The shared currency bulls have witnessed an extreme sell-off on Wednesday after slipping below the round level support of 1.0700.
Gold bulls eyes move into the $1,850s but are up against daily resistance
The gold price is flat in the session so far as markets consolidate the rise in the greenback that climbed higher due to a bid in US Treasury yields as global inflation worries flared anew. Gold prices also rose from a two-week low on Wednesday.
Cardano price frustrates investors as bears step in with confidence
Cardano price may have seen all of the anticipated uptrend move post-May 12 sell-off. A dip below $0.20 is on the cards. Cardano price continues the dramatic narrative as the digital asset has rallied an impressive 40% rally over the weekend.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!