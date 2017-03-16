AUD/JPY: Bears attacking 87 handle on poor Aus jobs, BOJ

The AUD/JPY cross remains heavily sold-off into a downside surprise offered by the Australian jobs data, hitting the AUD bulls badly.

Meanwhile, a status-quo maintained by the BOJ at its monetary policy decision, also failed to nudge the yen bulls, leaving USD/JPY largely flat-lined and thereby, keeping the offered tone intact around the AUD/JPY cross.

The cross is last seen exchanging hands at 87.10, down -0.33% on the day, heading for a break below 87 handle.

Attention now turns towards the BOJ Governor Kuroda’s presser, as dust settles over the Fed and BOJ policy outcomes, while the upcoming US dataflow will also remain in the spotlight.

Technical Levels

Higher side: 87.75 (classic R1/ Fib R2), 88.17/23 (Feb 15 & 16 high), 88.50 (key resistance)

Lower side: 86.65/63 (10 & 20-DMA), 85.72/80 (100-DMA/ Feb-end lows), 85.50 (psychological levels)