AUD/JPY bears attack 73.00 as Aussie Unemployment Rate rises to 7.1%

- AUD/JPY drops heavily after downbeat jobs report from Australia.
- The risk barometer bears the burden of virus woes, geopolitical tension.
- Aussie-China trade tussle exerts an additional downside burden on the quote.
- A light calendar keeps qualitative factors on the driver’s seat.
AUD/JPY dropped from 73.44 to 73.02, currently around 73.11 after Australia’s May month employment data flashed sluggish reports during the early Thursday. In doing so, the quote refreshes a three-day low while flashing 0.87% loss by the press time.
Australia’s Unemployment rate rises beyond 7.0% forecast to 7.1% whereas Employment Change declines below -125K expected to -227.7K. Further details suggest that the Full-Time Employment recovered but Participation Rate softened.
Read: Breaking: Australia: Unemployment Rate rises to 7.1%, loses 227.7K jobs in May, Aussie falls further
Earlier during the day, Japan’s Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said to hold the idea of relaxing restrictions on travel across prefectures. The reason could be spotted in the latest virus figures from the Asian major that takes rounds to the monthly high. It’s worth mentioning that the Reuters’ survey portraying Japanese firms’ pessimism also weighs on the quote.
Further, virus statistics from China and Beijing, as well as from the US and Germany, also keep the fears of the deadly virus’s another round on the cards. Additionally, geopolitical tension concerning North-South Korea and India-China also weigh on the market’s risk-tone sentiment.
Amid all these catalysts, the US 10-year Treasury yields drop over three basis points to revisit 0.70% mark while stocks in Australia and Japan register losses over 1.0% by the press time.
Having witnessed the initial market reaction of the Aussie employment data, traders may now shift back to the risk catalysts for further direction. In doing so, the virus updates as well as news concerning geopolitical tension in Asia, also relating to Iran, might be preferred for a watch.
Technical analysis
The pair struggles around a three-month-old support line, near 73.40, a break of which can drag the quote further south towards a 200-day SMA level of 72.30. Meanwhile, 10-day SMA and an eight-day-old falling trend line, around 74.50, guards the AUD/JPY pair’s short-term upside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.44
|Today Daily Change
|-0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31%
|Today daily open
|73.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.41
|Daily SMA50
|70.76
|Daily SMA100
|70.19
|Daily SMA200
|72.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.31
|Previous Daily Low
|73.47
|Previous Weekly High
|76.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.53
|Previous Monthly High
|71.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|67.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
