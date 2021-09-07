AUD/JPY attempts to refreshes monthly highs near 82.00 post-RBA decision

- AUD/JPY prints some fresh gains on Tuesday following RBA's interest rate decision.
- AUD gains limited on increasing coronavirus cases, downbeat economic data despite RBA kept the key rate unchanged.
- Yen enjoys the optimism on the fresh stimulus package, fall in daily COVID-19 tally.
AUD/JPY edges higher on Tuesday in the early European session. The pair continued to move higher following the previous session’s upside momentum.
At the time of writing, AUD/JPY is trading at 81.92, up 0.30% for the day.
The Aussie gains after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept its official cash rate (OCR) at a record low of 0.10% as widely anticipated at their September monetary policy meeting. The central bank further said there is no scenario of a rate hike before 2024 with a pause in tapering of the bond-buying program.
Furthermore, the downbeat economic data limited the gains for the Australian dollar. The Ai Group Service Index fell to 45.6 in August from 51.7 in July whereas building permits fell 8.6% to 17,601 in July.
It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,535.43, down 0.034% for the day.
On the other hand, the Japanese Yen locks in some gains on the optimism about strong economic recovery after Fumio Kishida, a strong contender of prime minister race called for a stimulus package of more than ¥ 30 trillion.
Investors turn their attention to Japan Coincident Index data and Leading Economic Index data to gauge the market sentiment.
AUD/JPY additional levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.71
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|81.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.28
|Daily SMA50
|81.15
|Daily SMA100
|82.77
|Daily SMA200
|82.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.9
|Previous Daily Low
|81.55
|Previous Weekly High
|82.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.98
|Previous Monthly High
|81.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|77.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds higher towards 1.1900 amid softer USD, ECB hopes
EUR/USD stays directed towards 1.1900 amid fresh US dollar weakness, as the risk-on trading dominates. Firmer Treasury yields could limit the upside in the pair. ECB hawks brace for Thursday, falling covid cases add to the market’s optimism. Eurozone GDP revision, German ZEW Survey awaited.
GBPUSD eases back below 1.3850 as US dollar finds footing
GBP/USD is edging lower below the 1.3850 mark as the US dollar index stalls its renewed downside. Brexit continues to weigh on trade, as the UK extends Northern Ireland’s grace periods. The focus remains on the USD price-action and Brexit news amid a light data docket.
Gold's post-NFP move up falters near $1,832-34 hurdle
Gold kicked off the new week on a softer note and eroded a part of Friday's strong gains to the highest level since mid-July. Rallying US bond yields underpinned the USD and weighed on the commodity. The downside remains cushioned, warranting some caution for bearish traders.
Solana, Ethereum dominate crypto inflows as institutional demand for altcoins skyrocket
Cryptocurrency investment products witnessed an inflow of $98 million last week, marking the third consecutive week, indicating that investor sentiment has continued to be positive. Solana witnessed a record in inflows last week, doubling its total inflows year-to-date.
The dollar story ahead of ECB
The US and Canadian markets are closed today for Labor Day hence ıt will be a quiet start to a week that is busy with central bank decisions and a lot of Fed speakers. It will give one more day to ruminate over the August jobs report.