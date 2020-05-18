AUD/JPY Asia Price Forecast: Aussie rises to May’s highs, challenges 0.7000 figure vs. yen

- AUD/JPY rose sharply at the start of the new trading week.
- The level to beat for bulls is the 0.7000 figure.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Additional key levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.03
|Today Daily Change
|1.37
|Today Daily Change %
|2.00
|Today daily open
|68.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|68.9
|Daily SMA50
|67.48
|Daily SMA100
|70.7
|Daily SMA200
|72.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|69.54
|Previous Daily Low
|68.66
|Previous Weekly High
|70.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|68.55
|Previous Monthly High
|70.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|68.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|69.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|68.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|67.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|69.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|69.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|70.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to gains amid an EU rescue plan, risk appetite
The American Dollar was the worst performer this Monday, on hopes about a coronavirus vaccine coupled with German Merkel and French Macron proposing a rescue plan for the EU.
AUD/USD near monthly highs ahead of RBA
The Australian dollar holds on to substantial gains against the greenback, near this month high at 0.6560. RBA’s Meeting Minutes up next.
Gold makes sharp U-turn from multi-year highs, slumps to $1,730 area
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since December of 2012 at $1,765 on Monday but fell sharply during the American trading hours.
Ethereum bids to lead the way to the moon
Ethereum takes over from Bitcoin and bets on increasing its market share beyond 10%. Bitcoin runs out of strength to face a scenario of multiple technical resistances. Ripple is still weak but could surprise on the upside in the next few days.
WTI holds in higher territories in the $30s on bullish market sentiment
The price of a barrel of oil has seen territory on the $33 handle in terms of West Texas Intermediate having travelled from a low of $29.59 lows at the start of the day.