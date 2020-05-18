AUD/JPY Asia Price Forecast: Aussie rises to May’s highs, challenges 0.7000 figure vs. yen

  • AUD/JPY rose sharply at the start of the new trading week. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.7000 figure.
 

AUD/JPY four-hour chart

 
AUD/JPY turned sharply higher at the start of the new trading week as the market is challenging the 70.00 figure near the current May’s highs. A break above this level can lead to further gains towards the 71.00 and the 71.80 price levels. On the flip side, support can be expected near 69.50 and 69.0 levels on any retracement down. 
  

Additional key levels

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 70.03
Today Daily Change 1.37
Today Daily Change % 2.00
Today daily open 68.66
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 68.9
Daily SMA50 67.48
Daily SMA100 70.7
Daily SMA200 72.19
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 69.54
Previous Daily Low 68.66
Previous Weekly High 70.18
Previous Weekly Low 68.55
Previous Monthly High 70.17
Previous Monthly Low 64.4
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 68.99
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 69.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 68.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 68.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 67.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 69.24
Daily Pivot Point R2 69.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 70.12

 

 

