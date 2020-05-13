AUD/JPY Asia Price Forecast: Aussie on the defensive, challenges the 0.6900 figure vs. yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The AUD/JPY currency pair bull trend remains intact.
  • Immediate support is seen near 0.6900 figure.  
 

AUD/JPY four-hour chart

 
AUD/JPY consolidates the bullish advance seen last week while trading above its main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The bull trend remains intact with bulls looking at the 70.00 figure followed by the 71.00 and 71.60 levels. Support can emerge near 69.00, 68.40 and 68.00 levels in the medium-term. 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 69.1
Today Daily Change -0.23
Today Daily Change % -0.33
Today daily open 69.33
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 68.78
Daily SMA50 67.56
Daily SMA100 70.91
Daily SMA200 72.23
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 70.16
Previous Daily Low 69.14
Previous Weekly High 69.73
Previous Weekly Low 67.63
Previous Monthly High 70.17
Previous Monthly Low 64.4
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 69.53
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 69.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 68.93
Daily Pivot Point S2 68.52
Daily Pivot Point S3 67.91
Daily Pivot Point R1 69.95
Daily Pivot Point R2 70.56
Daily Pivot Point R3 70.97

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured around 1.08 amid risk-off mood

EUR/USD pressured around 1.08 amid risk-off mood

EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, consolidating losses after Fed Chair Powell rejected setting negative interest rates and as fears of a broader global recession weigh on the mood.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.22 amid growing economic fears

GBP/USD struggles around 1.22 amid growing economic fears

GBP/USD is trading around the five-week lows of 1.22 amid a souring market mood and after BOE Governor Bailey opened the door to more QE. US jobless claims are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Yellow metal teases pennant breakout

Gold: Yellow metal teases pennant breakout

Gold bulls look to penetrate the upper end of the pennant pattern. Acceptance above that level would confirm a pennant breakout. That would imply a continuation of the rally from the March 20 low of $1,455.

Gold News

WTI: Price consolidation continues

WTI: Price consolidation continues

WTI is again lacking a clear directional bias despite Wed's bullish US inventory report. WTI trades in a sideways manner in a narrowing price range. The US reports the first weekly decline in stockpiles since January.

Oil News

Dollar rises as Fed Powell rules out negative rates

Dollar rises as Fed Powell rules out negative rates

The US dollar traded higher against all of the major currencies on the back of risk aversion and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell. While his outlook was very cautious, Powell ruled out negative interest rates.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures