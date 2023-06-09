AUD/JPY approaches 94.00 as RBA needs more rate hikes to tame persistent inflation

- AUD/JPY is looking to reclaim 94.00 as more rate hikes by the RBA would widen RBA-BoJ policy divergence.
- Australia’s monthly CPI has rebounded to 6.8% in April as domestic demand has remained resilient.
- BoJ watchers are seeing no policy adjustments in June as BoJ Ueda is consistently supporting the need for monetary stimulus.
The AUD/JPY pair is marching towards the crucial resistance of 94.00 as investors are hoping that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would keep raising interest rates to tame stubborn inflation. The cross was consolidating in a narrow range of 93.00-93.50 for the past two trading sessions but has come outside of the woods as more interest rate hikes by RBA Governor Philip Lowe would widen the RBA-Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy divergence.
Australia’s monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) has rebounded to 6.8% in April as domestic demand has remained resilient. RBA’s Lowe in his monetary policy statement announced that more rate hikes are appropriate to arrest sticky inflation.
A poll from Reuters showed that the RBA would raise its Official Cash Rate (OCR) further by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.35%.
Meanwhile, evidence of weak demand from China could put some pressure on the Australian Dollar. Monthly deflation in China has expanded by 0.2% in May vs. the consensus and the former release of 0.1%. The annual Producer Price Index (PPI) has contracted to 4.6% against the estimates of 4.3%. Firms are scaling down prices of goods and services due to weak domestic demand.
It is worth noting that Australia is the biggest trading partner of China and weak Chinese demand could put some significant pressure on the Australian Dollar.
The Japanese Yen has failed to fetch strength despite discussions over an exit from the ultra-dovish interest rate policy by Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda. About BoJ’s interest rate guidance, Bloomberg reported that BoJ watchers are seeing no policy adjustments in June as BoJ Ueda is consistently supporting the need of monetary stimulus to keep inflation steadily above 2%.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.75
|Today Daily Change
|0.46
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|93.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.73
|Daily SMA50
|90.53
|Daily SMA100
|90.6
|Daily SMA200
|91.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.45
|Previous Daily Low
|92.98
|Previous Weekly High
|92.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.26
|Previous Monthly High
|92.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.0800
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.0800, as it consolidates weekly gains heading into Friday’s European session. The pair takes cues from the market’s sluggish momentum amid a light calendar and repositioning ahead of next week’s top-tier EU/ US events.
GBP/USD keeps range around 1.2550 amid quiet markets
GBP/USD is keeping its range play intact at around 1.2550 in the European morning this Friday. The US Dollar is licking its wounds following the US jobs data-led steep sell-off. Markets stay cautious, anticipating the end-of-the-week flows and position adjustments.
Gold lacks firm intraday direction, flat-lines around $1.965 area
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the previous day's solid rebound from the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support near the $1,940-$1,939 area and oscillates in a narrow trading band on Friday.
Binance.US to suspend USD deposits, citing aggressive and intimidating tactics by the SEC
BinanceUS, the American arm of Binance.com, has indicated plans to suspend USD deposits, noting that its banking partners would do the same for withdrawal beginning June 13.
US jobless claims shake markets, ECB and Fed meetings await
US weekly jobless claims, of all things, was responsible for yesterday’s main market move. Applications rose from 233k to 261k, more than the 235k expected. It triggered a US bond rally which dragged European peers higher as well.