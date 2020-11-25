AUD/JPY again struggles to keep gains above 77.00

  • AUD/JPY backs off from the session high of 77.05 to 76.96. 
  • Australia's construction work done fell more-than-expected in the third quarter. 

AUD/JPY is looking to extend its three-day winning trend. While the pair is currently trading in the green, it is yet to establish a foothold above 77.00. 

At press time, the pair is trading near 76.96, having put in a high of 77.05 early Wednesday. The bulls failed to secure a close above 0.70 on Nov. 9 and Nov. 11. 

Aussie data disappoints

Construction work completed in the third quarter declined by 2.6%, led by a sizeable drop in the activity in the state of Victoria caused by coronavirus restrictions. 

Economists had projected a smaller 1.9% contraction in the construction sector. 

The weak data may have played a role in weakening the AUD's bid tone and ensuring the break above 77.00 is short-lived. 

However, with the US political uncertainty fading, the risk sentiment is likely to remain strong and keep the pair better bid. On Tuesday, President Trump said his aides would cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition to the White House, easing concerns about a long-drawn-out period of uncertainty. 

Technical levels

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 76.96
Today Daily Change 0.07
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 76.89
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.5
Daily SMA50 75.34
Daily SMA100 75.75
Daily SMA200 73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.94
Previous Daily Low 76.09
Previous Weekly High 76.77
Previous Weekly Low 75.41
Previous Monthly High 76.52
Previous Monthly Low 73.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.61
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.41
Daily Pivot Point S1 76.34
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 77.19
Daily Pivot Point R2 77.48
Daily Pivot Point R3 78.03

 

 

