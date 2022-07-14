AUD/JPY advances towards 94.00 on expectations of wider RBA-BOJ policy divergence

- AUD/JPY is aiming to recapture its weekly high at 94.26.
- The upbeat Aussie employment data has empowered the RBA to accelerate rates unhesitatingly.
- Australia’s Consumer inflation expectations have trimmed to 6.3% vs. 6.7% recorded earlier.
The AUD/JPY pair is advancing firmly to reclaim its weekly high at 94.26 as the odds of a wider Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)-Bank of Japan (BOJ) policy divergence is underpinning the aussie bulls. Broadly, the risk barometer is sideways in a wider range of 91.42-94.26 in July and is awaiting a potential trigger that could bring a decisive move.
The antipodean is performing well against the yen bulls on the release of the upbeat Australian employment data. The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the Employment Change at 88.4k while the Unemployment Rate has trimmed to 3.5%. As per the market consensus, the Australian economy was expected to report an addition of 25k jobs in its labor market. Also, the jobless rate was seen at 3.8%.
This has delighted the RBA to tighten its policy further without much hesitation. Last week, the RBA elevated its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points (bps) to 1.35%. The inflation rate is sky-rocketing in the aussie zone and in order to tame the same, the RBA will elevate its OCR continuously.
Apart from that, the consumer inflation expectations have been trimmed on a decent note. The inflation indicator landed at 6.3%, lower than the prior release of 6.7% but remained higher than the expectations of 5.9%. This indicates that the policy tightening measures have started showing their multiplier effects.
On the Tokyo front, the BOJ’s ultra-loose monetary policy will widen the policy divergence with other nations. BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda is committed to its dovish commentary in order to spurt the aggregate demand in its respective economy.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.87
|Today Daily Change
|1.03
|Today Daily Change %
|1.11
|Today daily open
|92.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.33
|Daily SMA50
|92.55
|Daily SMA100
|91.23
|Daily SMA200
|87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.38
|Previous Daily Low
|92.23
|Previous Weekly High
|93.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.53
|Previous Monthly High
|96.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rebound dwindles near 0.6750 ahead of China GDP, US Retail Sales
AUD/USD steadies around the mid-0.6700s after bouncing off the lowest levels since June 2020. In doing so, the Aussie pair portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of important data from the key customer China, as well as from the US.
EURUSD Price clings to the 1.000 parity level with eyes on US Retail Sales
EURUSD Price seesaws around 1.0020 after bouncing off the lowest levels since December 2002, near 0.9950, as traders seek fresh clues during Friday’s Asian session.
Gold Price is breaking market structure to the downside in this historic bearish cycle
The Gold Price (XAU/USD) has been pressured on Thursday due to a rising US dollar and hawkish sentiment surrounding the Federal Reserve which is widely expected to raise the federal funds rate by 75 basis points at its July 26-27 meeting.
Got It! Polygon's MATIC price rallies 30% since our last call, here's what could happen next
MATIC price has rallied 30% since last week's bullish trade setup. Polygon's MATIC price shows an influx of bullsh transactions on the Volume Profile Indicator. Invalidalidation of uptrend can be moved into profit at $0.54
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!