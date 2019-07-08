AUD/JPY: 50-day MA capping upside, BOJ's Kuroda reiterates dovish stance

- AUD/JPY remans stuck at the 50-day MA hurdle.
- BOJ’s Kuroda reiterated dovish stance earlier today.
AUD/JPY is again struggling to cut through the 50-day moving average (MA) line despite dovish comments by Bank of Japan’s Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
The currency pair is currently trading at 75.74, having tested the 50-day MA of 75.80 a few minutes ago. The key MA has been capping upside since July 1.
BOJ’s Kuroda was out on the wires earlier today stating that the economy is expected to expand moderately as a trend and gradually push inflation toward the bank’s target of 2%.
More importantly, Kuroda reiterated that the central bank will make necessary adjustments to sustain the momentum to achieve the price objective and keep short- and long-term rates at current very low levels or a extended period, at least through spring 2020.
That BOJ is miles away from achieving its price goal and is unlikely to normalize its policy any time soon is generally accepted by now and priced in. Hence, JPY crosses have barely moved following Kuroda’s comments.
Looking forward, the AUD/JPY pair will likely find acceptance above the 50-day MA if the risk assets remain bid, leading to broad-based JPY weakness. As of writing, the futures on the S&P 500 index, a global benchmark for risk assets, are reporting a 0.13% drop.
The case for a break above the key MA hurdle looks stronger if we take into account the data released earlier today – ANZ's Job Advertisements (Jun) rose 4.6% in the final month of the second quarter, having dropped 8.2% in the previous month.
Pivot levels
-
- R3 76.28
- R2 76.1
- R1 75.9
- PP 75.73
-
- S1 75.52
- S2 75.35
- S3 75.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured above 1.1200 amid dovish ECB comments
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200, yet unable to recover. ECB member Benoit Coeure has said that accommodative policy is needed more than ever and opened the door to QE.
GBP/USD consolidating its losses above 1.2500 amid political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2500, close to the six-month lows it dropped to after the robust US NFP. Uncertainty about Brexit and fears of an outright recession weigh on the pound.
USD/JPY: pressuring critical resistance area
Japanese data mixed, machinery orders indicate that the economy keeps contracting. Equities remain under selling pressure as a result of a robust US NFP released Friday.
Gold recovers above critical $1400 handle following Friday's sharp fall
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $20 on Friday and closed the week below the critical $1400 mark. With the markets going into a consolidation phase in the absence of significant fundamental drivers and geopolitical developments.
ETH bets on leading the conquest of the Moon
ETH/BTC shows a considerable robust bullish configuration. BTC/USD looks resilient and refuses falls. XRP/USD remains lethargic awaiting a catalyst.