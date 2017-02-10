AUD flirting with the lower end of its two-month trading range - BBH

AUD flirting with the lower end of its two-month trading range - BBHBy Sandeep Kanihama
The Australian dollar is flirting with the lower end of its two-month trading range near $0.7800 and That area could also be the neckline of a double top crated in July near $0.8065 and last month's high near $0.8125, suggests the analysis team at BBH.
Key Quotes
“A convincing break of the neckline would suggest potential toward $0.7500. That corresponds to the 61.8% retracement of this year's 10-cent rally by the Aussie. The technical indicators are getting extended, and while a break of the $0.7800 may be likely, sharp losses are not. We see initial technical support near $0.7760. That said the weekly technical indicators favor the Aussie's downside in the medium-term.”
