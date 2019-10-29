ANZ analysts point out that the positioning in the AUD has of late been extremely negative.
Key Quotes
“Whether that matters seems to depend on risk sentiment and the degree of correlation across asset markets.”
“Typically, individual currency positioning matters more when asset markets are trading in an idiosyncratic fashion (cross-asset correlation is low). Then negative positioning can be a springboard for strength, as bearish bets are unwound. But this hasn’t been the case for the past 12 months, as the trade war has driven cross-asset correlation higher.”
“The trade theme has dictated market sentiment and by extension the AUD, diminishing the role of individual positioning.”
“As fear of a complete trade breakdown recedes and cross asset correlation starts to fall, the level of positioning may re-emerge as a driver of AUD returns.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside favored after bullish inside day, but US yields may play spoilsport
EUR/USD is looking north, having carved out a bullish candlestick pattern on Monday, but the upside could be capped by expectations for a hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut and a rise in the US Treasury yields.
GBP/USD: Bull cross confirmed, focus on UK parliamentary vote on December election
The path of least resistance for GBP/USD is on the higher side, according to a key technical indicator. Big gains, however, may remain elusive if the UK parliament again rejects PM Borish Johnson's December election offer.
USD/JPY: Tests 200-day MA for first since May 3
USD/JPY has tested the 200-day MA – a barometer of a long-term market trend – for the first time since May 3. A break above the key average would bolster the bullish setup. A move below 108.25 would invalidate a higher lows setup.
Gold: Risks skewed to the downside after failed breakout
Gold is looking south, having witnessed a failed breakout in the previous two trading days. The yellow metal closed at $1,504 on Friday, confirming an upside break of a falling channel, represented by Sept. 4 and Sept. 24 highs and Sept. 10 and Oct. 1 lows.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: The FOMC is watching the consumer
The Consumer Confidence Index is predicted to rise to 127.4 in October from 125.1 in September. The Present Situation Index dropped to 169.0 in September from 176.09. The Expectations Index fell to 95.8 in September from 106.4.