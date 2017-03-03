AUD defining resistance within a broad consolidation - Westpac

Tim Riddell, Research Analyst at Westpac, suggests that the daily momentum and price action have rolled over with AUD and is likely to form standard retracements to 0.7515-25, possibly 0.7450.

Key Quotes

“If slippage is contained to standard retracements, AUD could still spike above 0.7830 before downside range defining develops (as in deeper retracements).”

“Weekly

AUD’s 2017 gains are seen as up-legs to define range resistance. A spike through 0.7830 would be seen as completing the squeeze and leave AUD vulnerable

Although weekly momentum remains supportive, it is stalling. This indicates a maturing and affirming of the range resistance, raising the risk of deeper pullbacks.”

“Monthly