AUD defining resistance within a broad consolidation - Westpac

AUD defining resistance within a broad consolidation - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
Tim Riddell, Research Analyst at Westpac, suggests that the daily momentum and price action have rolled over with AUD and is likely to form standard retracements to 0.7515-25, possibly 0.7450.
Key Quotes
“If slippage is contained to standard retracements, AUD could still spike above 0.7830 before downside range defining develops (as in deeper retracements).”
“Weekly
- AUD’s 2017 gains are seen as up-legs to define range resistance. A spike through 0.7830 would be seen as completing the squeeze and leave AUD vulnerable
- Although weekly momentum remains supportive, it is stalling. This indicates a maturing and affirming of the range resistance, raising the risk of deeper pullbacks.”
“Monthly
- Patterns and long term momentum remain consistent with a base having formed into 2016 and the current formating of a broad consolidation/trading range
- AUD strength should be considered as defining consolidation resistance and bias remains for a deep pullback through the range (into 2H’17).”