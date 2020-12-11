- Dalian iron-ore futures soar nearly 4.0% to 8.0% for most contracts.
- Vale cuts supply forecasts, Aussie-China tussle mostly ignored.
The most actively traded contract for China’s benchmark iron ore futures, traded on Dalian Commodity Exchange, surge over 7.0% on early Friday to refresh the record high near $150.00. With Australia’s key export item rising to the all-time top, AUD/USD follows the suit while probing a 30-month peak above 0.7500, currently up 0.32% to 0.7561.
Read: AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls extend in the monthly impulse
While the May contract rose to 981 Chinese yuan, other contracts ranging from December 2020 to March 2021 also jumped between 4.0% and 8.0% during the latest run-up.
Although hopes of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine and China’s successful recovery from the pandemic could be identified as helping the commodity prices, successive cuts in the 2021 output forecasts by major iron ore producer Vale also favored the prices. In this regard, Australiamining said, “This is propped up by a reduced supply estimate from Vale, which is likely to produce 300-305 million tonnes for this year, falling short of its previously downgraded 2020 target of over 310 million tonnes.”
Given the likelihood of further recovery in global economics, due to the covid vaccine discovery and likely US stimulus, iron ore seems to have further upside to trace. Though, UBS spots fears of Canberra-Beijing tussle, while also highlighting a new supply including at the giant Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, Africa, to suggest a cautious move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD crashes under 1.32 on no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD has tumbled below 1.32, a fall of over 100 pips as Brexit talks seem to be on the verge of collapse. UK PM Johnson said that a no-deal Brexit is "looking very very likely." The new deadline is Sunday.
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 on ECB's exchange rate comments
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150, quickly shedding 30 pips following ECB Villeroy's comments on the euro exchange rate. The US dollar recovers ground amid stimulus concerns and the FDA's recommendation to approve Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
XAU/USD reverses an intraday dip back closer to weekly lows
Gold edged lower during the mid-European session and dropped to the lower end of its weekly range, around the $1824 region, albeit lacked follow-through.
Where next for the Fed, fiscal stimulus and Trump
A turbulent 2020 is nearly over with one last Federal Reserve meeting. Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam preview the world's most powerful central bank meeting and move toward 2021.
WTI: Off intraday top but stays mildly positive near nine-month high above $47.00
WTI bulls catch a breather after refreshing the highest levels since March 04, 2020. Risks recently benefitted from vaccine news, uncertainty over US stimulus, Brexit weigh on the mood. US dollar weakness can keep the oil bulls happy.