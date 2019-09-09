AUD bearish: Dalian iron-ore slides 4% on China’s iron-ore imports surge

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

Iron-ore prices traded on the Chinese Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) reversed last week’s gains and fell on Monday, down nearly 4% in early trades to CNY 621 per tonne after China’s iron-ore imports hit 19-month highs in August.

China's iron ore imports rebounded 21% in July as shipments grew from big miners in Australia and Brazil, pushing inventory of imported iron ore at Chinese ports to 125.25 million tonnes by the end of August, according to data compiled by SteelHome consultancy.

The drop in the ferrous metal’s prices could keep the renewed upside attempts seen in the AUD/USD pair limited. The spot currently trades near-daily tops of 0.6855, helped by a bigger-than-expected rise in the Australian Home Loan data.

It’s worth noting that iron-ore, one of Australia's top exports, is seen correcting from a bear market seen end-August.

AUD/USD Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6851
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 0.6844
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6767
Daily SMA50 0.6866
Daily SMA100 0.6914
Daily SMA200 0.7024
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6862
Previous Daily Low 0.6806
Previous Weekly High 0.6862
Previous Weekly Low 0.6687
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6841
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6827
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6812
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6781
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6756
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6868
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6893
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6924

 

 

