AUD and NZD: Political uncertainty set to weigh – ANZ

AUD and NZD: Political uncertainty set to weigh – ANZBy Sandeep Kanihama
In view of analysts at ANZ, political uncertainty is set to weigh on both the AUD and the NZD this week.
Key Quotes
“In Australia, the High Court will hear arguments on whether five lawmakers breached the constitution by being dual citizen (10-12 October) – with the threat that the Government will lose its majority likely to take a toll on the AUD. Meanwhile, New Zealand First leader Peters is expected to decide whether to support a national or labour led government – shedding some light on the outcome of the elections.”
